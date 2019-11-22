Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Politicians and privacy campaigners call for Google’s $2.1bn deal for Fitbit to be blocked, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be hit by prosecutors on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges, and a subsidiary of China’s largest construction group has suspended work on one of the nation’s tallest skyscrapers. Plus, the FT’s Eric Platt explains why Charles Schwab is ready to put down $25bn to acquire TD Ameritrade.

