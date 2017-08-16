Maersk puts cost of cyber attack at up to $300m

A cyber attack on AP Moller-Maersk will cost $200m-$300m but container shipping conditions are the best since the financial crisis, the Danish conglomerate said on Tuesday.

The bulk of the impact from the so-called NotPetya attack would be felt in the third quarter, due to lost revenues in July after the IT system, including booking applications, was brought down by malware hidden in a document used to file tax returns in Ukraine.

But Soren Skou, Maersk’s chief executive, struck an upbeat note. “We have the strongest fundamentals for container shipping since the financial crisis, or at least 2010,” he told the Financial Times.

International container demand — a proxy for trade growth — had increased 6 per cent in the first half, about twice as fast as Maersk’s estimates for global economic growth. However, Mr Skou expected the growth to “taper off” in the second half, and forecast full-year demand would increase close to 4 per cent.

Maersk was hard hit by a price war last year that led to record low rates for container shipping and a plunge in oil prices. The company decided last summer to split, focusing on transport and logistics and selling its energy business.

On Wednesday, it reiterated its full-year guidance of underlying profits above last year’s despite the cyber attack and second-quarter results that were not as good as analysts had expected.

Underlying profits in the quarter were $389m against $134m a year earlier but the average of analyst forecasts was $554m. However, the company reported an unexpected net loss of $264m due to $700m of writedowns in its port terminals, and the oil tanker business it is planning to sell.

The rise in profits was due largely to Maersk Line, which carries about 15 per cent of seaborne freight. It reported an underlying profit of $327m compared with a loss of $139m a year earlier, thanks to a rise in freight rates in recent months as shipping lines have done deals and stopped ordering vessels.

“When you marry good demand growth with benign capacity growth, you get an environment where prices go up,” Mr Skou said, citing a 22 per cent rise in freight rates.

Guidance is for full-year underlying profits is of more than $711m while Maersk Line should make more than $616m in earnings.

Mr Skou said Maersk was strengthening its IT security after the attack at the end of June that paralysed the company temporarily and led to lost bookings in July. “We have done a lot to harden our defences and we will do more. We will increase our ability to isolate hacker incidents and rebuild [systems] faster,” he added.

There was no sign of customers deserting the group after bookings systems were restored in July, he said. “One of the key learnings was how much customers — and authorities and suppliers — helped us. Many customers took the view: this could have been us. This is a global problem. We businesses need to help each other here.”