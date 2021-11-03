As she campaigned for Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, last week, US vice-president Kamala Harris told voters that the result would reverberate well beyond their state.

“What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024 and on,” she told the crowds. Now, less than a week later, Democrats in Washington and across the US are fretting that Harris was right.

Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of the private equity group Carlyle, won Virginia by two points over McAuliffe, a veteran Democrat and former governor. Although polls had suggested a tight race, the result was a stunning defeat in a state where Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10 points just a year ago.

A second governor’s race in New Jersey remained too close to call on Wednesday — an arguably more unsettling result for Democrats who had assumed that the incumbent there, Phil Murphy, would sail easily to re-election against Jack Ciattarelli, his Republican opponent. Biden carried New Jersey by a 16-point margin in 2020.

“The bottom line is that this is about Biden,” said Kyle Kondik of the non-partisan University of Virginia Center for Politics. “If the political environment is like this next year, you expect the Republicans to win both the House and the Senate.”

The results paint a distressing picture for the president’s party ahead of next year’s midterms, when control of Congress will be up for grabs. Analysts said if the swing against the Democrats is replicated next year, they stand to lose their grip on the House and the Senate, which they hold by slim margins.

That would leave the president with little prospect of passing legislation as he heads into the second half of his four-year term and contemplates a re-election bid in 2024.

The outcome in Virginia and New Jersey — alongside a number of Democratic losses in other local elections — suggest that the party’s difficulty in hanging on to voters is part of a national trend.

They come as the president’s approval rating has dropped to lows, amid public discontent over rising consumer prices, the lingering Covid-19 pandemic and his handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, lawmakers remain locked in protracted internecine warfare over Biden’s two-pronged legislative agenda: a $1.2tn bipartisan infrastructure package and a revised $1.75tn “Build Back Better” plan to invest in childcare, public healthcare and climate initiatives.

Tuesday’s results raised concerns on Capitol Hill over whether moderate Democrats would be wary of backing the bigger bill in the face of a difficult midterm cycle. But Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Speaker of the House, indicated on Wednesday that she intended to press ahead with a vote on the legislation after a series of committee hearings and further negotiations with Senate lawmakers.

Biden did not immediately comment on the “off-year” election results, which trickled in as he made his way back to Washington on Air Force One on Tuesday night after a week at the G20 in Rome and COP26 in Glasgow. Youngkin claimed victory in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just as US television networks showed a split-screen image of Biden walking off his plane with his head down.

“The focus [for Democrats] needs to be on addressing the public’s concerns and getting Biden’s approval ratings up,” said Kondik. “How do you do that? It is easier said than done.”

In Virginia, a record more than 3m ballots were cast in the governor’s race, with results indicating especially strong turnout in rural Republican areas of the state, compared to a relatively weaker turnout in Democratic-leaning areas, such as the affluent suburbs surrounding Washington DC. The results — mirrored in other contests across the country — suggested an “enthusiasm gap” between fired-up Republican voters and less-exercised Democrats.

“After a big presidential victory, the winning party gets complacent and the losing party gets angry,” said Whit Ayres, a Republican pollster. “You had a much higher turnout among people who voted for Trump in 2020 than people who voted for Biden in 2020.”

“Democrats seem to think that just because they voted Trump out of office in 2020, their work is done. That was just the deposit,” said Mary Anne Marsh, a Democratic strategist based in Boston. Rather than reacting to Republican messaging and “playing defence”, Democrats needed to get better at explaining to voters what they would deliver for them, she added.

“Democrats need to start to understand that,” Marsh said. “Play offence, play ruthlessly, and play hard, because otherwise Democrats are going to lose an awful lot of elections one year from now.”

Republicans celebrated the results on Wednesday, arguing that Youngkin provided a playbook for their party heading into the midterms. The political novice walked a tightrope to appeal to Trump’s loyal base of supporters while also scooping up independents who had eschewed the former president.

His campaign emphasised bread and butter Republican issues such as lower taxes and more money for law enforcement, but also focused heavily in its final weeks on education policy, from charter schools to his party’s push to ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Even though critical race theory is not part of the state curriculum, Youngkin’s popularity was boosted after McAuliffe said in a televised debate that parents should not have a say over what is taught in classrooms.

At the same time, Republicans said they benefited from voters’ broader rejection of leftwing progressive politics. A referendum to disband the police force in Minneapolis, Minnesota, failed on Tuesday night, while in Buffalo, New York, a write-in Democrat defeated a socialist candidate by a 17-point margin in the mayoral race there.

“Republicans running on issues that matter to people, who keep their distance from Donald Trump, can win in Democratic leaning states in the post-Trump era,” said Ayres, the Republican pollster. “Most voters, even in northern cities, are within shouting distance to the centre rather than on the far left.”

