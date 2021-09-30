Seeking funding for her fintech start-up Snoop, the former Virgin Money boss Jayne-Anne Gadhia received a blunt response from a venture capital partner of a big US firm: companies led by women just do not tend to attract the same funding as those run by men.

Despite a successful record from a decade in charge of the UK lender and parts of Northern Rock, she walked out empty-handed.

Two years later, Snoop has completed a £47m fundraising after securing the backing of Salesforce and the Paulson group.

But Gadhia’s initial struggle is a story familiar to many female business founders. Data show that women-led companies find it harder to raise initial funds than those started by men and face further hurdles convincing investors to back their growth.

A recent Financial Times list of the top UK 100 entrepreneurs, based on revenues and valuations of their companies, showed a striking underrepresentation of women.

There are some signs that this is changing, with founders pointing to an improving pipeline of female-led start-ups, many of whom are disrupters and innovators in their field.

The FT has profiled 30 top UK female entrepreneurs, based on the funds raised and rate of growth of companies they founded in the past 10 years.

30 UK female entrepreneurs to watch

But it is clear that few businesses launched by women in the UK have reached the level of maturity needed to compete with the biggest global tech businesses.

“Venture capital firms are mostly run by a certain sort of man,” said Gadhia. “And men are more comfortable dealing with other men like them.”

Female entrepreneurs’ share of the UK’s multibillion-pound venture capital funding has stayed stubbornly below 2 per cent for most of the past decade, according to figures from investment tracker Dealroom.

All-women founding teams have received just 1.4 per cent of the €23.7bn invested into UK start-ups this year, according to Dealroom, while all-male leadership teams have taken almost 90 per cent of the available capital.

“The venture capital industry is short-changing humanity,” said Tessa Clarke, co-founder of Olio, an app that aims to combat food waste. “[It] is disproportionately invested in businesses that male investors are interested in, whilst businesses led by female and diverse founders . . . are going woefully underfunded.”

Romi Savova, chief executive of PensionBee, said female-led businesses were having more success accessing money through the small-scale angel investor networks, alongside friends, contacts and family members, but faced difficulties when seeking to increase funds to accelerate growth. She argued that this left female-founded businesses often “starved of capital” at critical points.

Some founders suggested that the fastest way to increase initial funding for women would be to boost diversity among the venture firms’ own investors, such as pension funds or family offices.

Former Pinterest engineer Tracy Chou, a prominent diversity campaigner and founder of anti-harassment platform Block Party, said she still felt disadvantaged when fundraising.

“There are men who are less qualified in every single way than me to work on this exact problem, who have raised 10 times as much money as I have,” she said. Men are less likely to experience harassment online, Chou added, so several male investors dismissed Block Party as too “niche”.

Tabitha Goldstaub, who runs the UK’s AI Council and CogX, attributed the imbalance to the UK’s childcare challenges. “In my mind, the UK needs to fix its childcare issue and then the [female-founded] start-up ecosystem flies,” she said.

But Michelle Kennedy, founder of women’s online community, Peanut, warned: “Too often, we’re so relieved to make it to the table at all that we don’t want to rock the boat. There is some change, but there is so much more to be done.”