Israel state comptroller criticises Netanyahu for Gaza war conduct

A scathing report by Israel’s state comptroller has criticised Benjamin Netanyahu’s rightwing government for a lack of preparedness and poor decision making during the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip.

The report from Joseph Shapira, released on Tuesday, exposed the gaps in Israel’s military intelligence in the run-up to the war, particularly what it said was the leadership’s lack of a defined plan for destroying tunnels used by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules in Gaza.

“The general statements made in security cabinet meetings did not reflect the severity and development of the attack-tunnel threat, as they were known to the prime minister and the defence establishment,” Mr Shapira wrote in the report.

The findings from the state comptroller, which plays a supervisory and watchdog role over Israel’s government and state institutions, will be an embarrassment for Mr Netanyahu, who has built his political career during four terms in office as a security hawk. His main political rival, far-right Jewish Home party leader Naftali Bennett, had accused the prime minister of underestimating the tunnel threat. Leaks of the report have circulated in the Israeli media for months.

More than 2,100 Palestinians, largely civilians, and 74 Israel Defense Forces soldiers and civilians in Israel were killed during Operation Protective Edge in July and August 2014.

The war damaged Israel’s image overseas, briefly disrupted traffic to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, and brought calls by Palestinians for war crimes charges to be brought against Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The fighting, which escalated from a series of events including the kidnap and murder of three Israeli teenagers by Palestinians in the West Bank, began as an operation to stop rocket launches from Gaza. It turned into a ground war whose primary aim was to destroy the tunnels Hamas use for military operations, raising questions at the time over whether Mr Netanyahu’s government had been caught off guard.

The tunnels took longer to destroy than expected by Moshe Ya’alon, Israel’s then-defence minister. They ended up being one of the main flashpoints for fighting and the areas where most of the Israeli soldiers were killed. The war lasted 50 days, the longest uninterrupted military operation in Israeli history.

The report, which examined both the decision-making process in the prime minister’s security cabinet and its preparations for the war, criticising Mr Netanyahu, Mr Ya’alon, and other security cabinet members for not taking diplomatic steps to stop hostilities from escalating before war broke out.

Yair Lapid, leader of the centre-right Yesh Atid party and another political rival of Mr Netanyahu, called the report “extremely concerning”. He added: “It proves beyond any doubt that the prime minister knew about the strategic threat of the tunnels, didn’t order the IDF to prepare an operational plan, didn’t inform the security cabinet, and didn’t tell the public the truth.”

The war ended with a ceasefire but no permanent truce. Many Israelis and Palestinians believe another military confrontation between Israel and Hamas is inevitable. Overnight on Monday Gaza-based militants fired a rocket that landed in southern Israel, causing no injuries. Another rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel on Tuesday afternoon.