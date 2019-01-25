Who are generation rent?

An in-depth look at how the culture of renting has changed around the world
The rise of the ready-made neighbourhood

Can London’s former Olympic village transform a tired lettings market with zero-deposit, build-to-rent apartments?

Inside Chidera Eggerue’s first flat

The author, campaigner and social media star joins London’s legions of young renters

Calling all renters: would you be happy renting for life?

A means to an end or a lifestyle decision — tell us your thoughts about renting

Apps to help renters avoid houseshares from hell

Flatsharers are using apps to smooth out the tensions of shared living, split the bills and find ideal flatmates

Tenants’ lives are changing. It is time landlords caught up

Many will rent forever — and they want the stuff of life

Put down roots: growing a garden in a rented home

Anyone can have a garden — even if your only space is a shelf

Can Europe’s rental model work in the UK?

Cities such as Vienna and Berlin have more protections for tenants — but even that more equitable model is now under pressure

Hot property: homes to rent

From a Greek villa overlooking the Aegean Sea to a 16th-century manor house in the UK