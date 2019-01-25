Who are generation rent? An in-depth look at how the culture of renting has changed around the world The rise of the ready-made neighbourhood Can London’s former Olympic village transform a tired lettings market with zero-deposit, build-to-rent apartments? Friday, 25 January, 2019 Inside Chidera Eggerue’s first flat The author, campaigner and social media star joins London’s legions of young renters Friday, 25 January, 2019 Calling all renters: would you be happy renting for life? A means to an end or a lifestyle decision — tell us your thoughts about renting Friday, 25 January, 2019 Apps to help renters avoid houseshares from hell Flatsharers are using apps to smooth out the tensions of shared living, split the bills and find ideal flatmates Friday, 25 January, 2019 Tenants’ lives are changing. It is time landlords caught up Many will rent forever — and they want the stuff of life Friday, 25 January, 2019 Put down roots: growing a garden in a rented home Anyone can have a garden — even if your only space is a shelf Friday, 25 January, 2019 Can Europe’s rental model work in the UK? Cities such as Vienna and Berlin have more protections for tenants — but even that more equitable model is now under pressure Friday, 25 January, 2019 Hot property: homes to rent From a Greek villa overlooking the Aegean Sea to a 16th-century manor house in the UK Friday, 25 January, 2019