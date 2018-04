Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

With some notable exceptions, currencies are spookily quiet in the middle of tensions over trade, signs of slowing growth in Europe, and the ever-present risk that Twitter spats could spiral into geopolitical crises. But Tim Graf of State Street Global Markets tells Katie Martin that's what currencies are supposed to do. Embrace the calm, but keep an eye on the Turkish lira and rouble.