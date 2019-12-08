Print this page
European Business Schools ranking 2019 — the top 95
Rank 2019Rank 2018Rank 20173-year averageBusiness SchoolCountryFull time MBA 2019MBA salary today ($)MBA salary increase (%)Executive MBA 2019 #EMBA salary today ($) #EMBA salary increase (%) #Masters in Management 2019Masters in Management salary today ($)Masters in Management salary increase (%) †Open programmes - Executive Education 2019Custom programmes - Executive Education 2019Female faculty (%) ‡International faculty (%) ‡Faculty with doctorate (%) ‡Rank 2019
1222HEC ParisFrance6142,6221061 (2)406,149 (451,766)89 (63)2107,381806518691001
2111London Business SchoolUK2169,6751025 (3) (4)292,023 (338,725) (317,320)78 (98) (86)398,75162762784992
3665SDA Bocconi/Università BocconiItaly9130,62812434195,71046985,200731133938993
4444University of St GallenSwitzerland17124,5277221175,676551111,01553122317801004
5354InseadFrance/Singapore/UAE1179,66110412 (6)285,508 (372,808)39 (57)N/aN/aN/a281993975
6576Iese Business SchoolSpain/US3151,0761288281,54169N/aN/aN/a3129851006
782313Essec Business SchoolFrance2898,1205722**169,03849399,967711043357997
820310IE Business SchoolSpain9153,54710010281,914571477,2737118N/a41691008
9241817ESMT BerlinGermany21110,0826319212,466552881,1924851019711009
10101211University of Oxford: SaïdUK4161,4431187290,59489N/aN/aN/a314226610010
117109IMD Business SchoolSwitzerland8151,9447613278,33657N/aN/aN/a12189810011
129910Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus UniversityThe Netherlands14118,6188427 (26)141,888 (194,736)56 (57)690,791543333255710012
1315812Esade Business SchoolSpain7148,060116N/aN/aN/a1095,976597938399513
14111313ESCP EuropeFrance/UK/Germany/Spain/Italy/PolandN/aN/aN/a9249,71078584,836552510388010014
15141414Edhec Business SchoolFrance30*98,9316238130,088451678,4585021734559515
16131113University of Cambridge: JudgeUK5163,5089811250,06388N/aN/aN/a132020679716
17121515Warwick Business SchoolUK11118,4068314185,459851866,14978N/a25407910017
18192019Imperial College Business SchoolUK12126,8736717167,042781374,63758N/a35269510018
19161517City, University of London: CassUK16119,7698615201,099712075,31271N/a2429839319
20212221EMLyon Business SchoolFrance2293,4658328133,806363373,09546382134559820
21232423University College Dublin: SmurfitIreland26116,8726835150,44762779,5916522N/a33409921
22221921Vlerick Business SchoolBelgium32*97,2966047131,289392475,83960201629379722
23273729WHU — Otto Beisheim School of ManagementGermany18125,1766918**204,0875217110,9144723N/a232810023
24181519Mannheim Business School/University of MannheimGermany20116,1038022 (29)169,038 (189,592)49 (41)2099,01644N/a18262310024
25262124Grenoble Ecole de ManagementFrance2998,3948832145,060883961,60154283243478925
26252726Stockholm School of EconomicsSweden/Russia/LatviaN/aN/aN/a35129,918461280,6344891526399926
27335137Copenhagen Business SchoolDenmark35*91,1474625194,338503771,34749364033449627
28292828Eada Business School BarcelonaSpain30*93,5859154*94,258543469,35359242633588828
29323131Henley Business SchoolUKN/aN/aN/a37152,174555747,69059141749579129
30302528Nova School of Business and EconomicsPortugal23**108,87273N/aN/aN/a1866,791612828363210030
31354035Kedge Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/a20201,720874061,176423243*31529831
32282629Católica Lisbon School of Business and EconomicsPortugal23**108,87273N/aN/aN/a3057,302663129404010032
32363534Frankfurt School of Finance and ManagementGermanyN/aN/aN/a42150,894432996,868403039183110032
34343233Aalto UniversityFinlandN/aN/aN/a48136,826304365,24950271937309534
35383937Alliance Manchester Business SchoolUK15124,178102N/aN/aN/a6053,58369N/a1237489335
36373335BI Norwegian Business SchoolNorwayN/aN/aN/a45 (16)149,008 (237,888)42 (107)7468,78933393731288036
36513842Nyenrode Business UniversiteitThe Netherlands32*80,07290N/aN/aN/a5866,287501742*31229636
38312933Tias Business School, Tilburg UniversityThe Netherlands39*88,56749N/aN/aN/a4657,93456263824449238
39393538NHH Norwegian School of EconomicsNorwayN/aN/aN/a44142,470506075,908461644*25399639
40466049Audencia Business SchoolFrance40*88,90153N/aN/aN/a3879,50252372746528840
41414442WU (Vienna University of Economics and Business)AustriaN/aN/aN/a24**179,06633883,11746N/aN/a39329741
42484545Lancaster University Management SchoolUK2794,4968851141,768456854,74447N/aN/a33579642
43474746Durham University Business SchoolUK13120,556110N/aN/aN/a4157,29460N/aN/a35679843
44173030Cranfield School of ManagementUK19124,08673N/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a192231469744
45424143Politecnico di Milano School of ManagementItaly41*79,8085356*125,320437949,32356414139118145
46494246Antwerp Management SchoolBelgiumN/aN/aN/a32184,408503064,54651N/aN/a36369846
47444244HEC Lausanne, University of LausanneSwitzerlandN/aN/aN/a39138,825323078,05369N/aN/a268310047
48436452Kozminski UniversityPolandN/aN/aN/a31214,160633564,89882N/aN/a38178848
49575855Skema Business SchoolFrance/US/South Africa/Brazil/ChinaN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a1176,35057N/a3444599549
50454647Neoma Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/a41134,448423664,96046N/aN/a42699950
51393441University of Strathclyde Business SchoolUK37*90,4668543162,147628051,04758N/aN/a34968151
51504850University of Edinburgh Business SchoolUK25106,48970N/aN/aN/a5071,45242N/aN/a39669551
53545052Ashridge Executive Education at HultUKN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a151333716553
54595556University of Bath School of ManagementUK34*94,39770N/aN/aN/a4359,19553N/aN/a356710054
55608667University of Economics, PragueCzech RepublicN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a1568,27763N/aN/a38188655
56565355Rennes School of BusinessFranceN/aN/aN/a5291,096324264,79648N/aN/a33898856
57534853HHL Leipzig Graduate School of ManagementGermanyN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a20105,58147N/aN/a251510057
57555154Toulouse Business School (TBS)France/Spain/MoroccoN/aN/aN/a50103,212355361,65139N/aN/a47539357
59525756St Petersburg University, Graduate School of ManagementRussiaN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a2360,684102N/aN/a5469459
60---Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business SchoolIrelandN/aN/aN/a46126,044326652,51964N/aN/a45528660
61615358Solvay Brussels School of Economics and ManagementBelgiumN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a6362,0635235N/a25389261
61646262Maastricht University School of Business and EconomicsThe NetherlandsN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a2577,12745N/aN/a24569761
63585659Leeds University Business SchoolUK37*92,51775N/aN/aN/a6747,63353N/aN/a42519163
64646163Iéseg School of ManagementFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a2665,32950N/aN/a428610064
64686666IAE Aix-Marseille Graduate School of ManagementFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a2662,08349N/aN/a503510064
66638070ISCTE Business SchoolPortugalN/aN/aN/a53*114,658407843,2797742*N/a461010066
67625963Porto Business SchoolPortugalN/aN/aN/a55*98,06438N/aN/aN/a40353069667
6876--Irish Management InstituteIrelandN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a343044113268
69696768Montpellier Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a4658,49041N/aN/a43679669
69716769ICN Business SchoolFrance/GermanyN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a4557,91245N/aN/a51569269
69677169Sabanci Business SchoolTurkeyN/aN/aN/a49182,24642N/aN/aN/aN/a31363610069
69717672SGH Warsaw School of EconomicsPolandN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a4948,868122N/aN/a4319569
69-88-Tilburg University, School of Economics and ManagementThe NetherlandsN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a4858,64954N/aN/a28518569
74737173University of CologneGermanyN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a5193,49043N/aN/a22910074
75737073Institut Mines-Télécom Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a5262,68932N/aN/a47539275
76737173Essca School of ManagementFrance/Hungary/ChinaN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a5458,07938N/aN/a42559576
7679--Tum School of ManagementGermanyN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a5584,91635N/aN/a383510076
78666570Koç University Graduate School of BusinessTurkeyN/aN/aN/a30225,45460N/aN/aN/aN/aN/a53249478
79777677Hanken School of EconomicsFinlandN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a5856,61447N/aN/a36219579
79938184La Rochelle Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a5653,61538N/aN/a51548979
81697174Louvain School of ManagementBelgiumN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a6457,01857N/aN/a362210081
81787578EM NormandieFrance/UK/IrelandN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a6456,79440N/aN/a47349181
81818582Burgundy School of BusinessFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a6256,03146N/aN/a44428481
81-62-University of ZurichSwitzerlandN/aN/aN/a40156,25241N/aN/aN/aN/aN/a139010081
85798282EM Strasbourg Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a6855,10536N/aN/a56368185
86898687University of Exeter Business SchoolUKN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7054,96063N/aN/a38478086
87827682Corvinus University of BudapestHungaryN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7151,85284N/aN/a4779687
88929592ISC ParisFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7257,99142N/aN/a49338688
89837683Université Paris-DauphineFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7563,83736N/aN/a41228289
8989--University of Antwerp Faculty of Business and EconomicsBelgiumN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7651,12245N/aN/a371510089
8983--University of Ljubljana, School of Economics and BusinessSloveniaN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7339,52161N/aN/a4988189
92889391Luiss UniversityItalyN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a7653,05269N/aN/a33128092
92-69-Birmingham Business SchoolUK36*87,44272N/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a39469192
94959294Nottingham Business School at NTUUKN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a8139,76638N/aN/a46456894
95-90-ESC Clermont Business SchoolFranceN/aN/aN/aN/aN/aN/a8252,35534N/aN/a56287295

Footnotes

# Figure in brackets refers to data from separate joint programme for schools with more than one degree ranked.

† Salary increase from graduation.

‡ Faculty data are provided for information — taken from surveys for the 2019 tables. Schools that only feature in Executive Education have provided faculty data, as of September 2019, especially for this ranking.

* School was ranked outside the final table in 2019.

** School participated in this ranking on the basis of a joint programme only. Underlying score based on proportion of total score.

Some 200 points separate the top programme, at the HEC Paris from the school ranked 95. The schools are divided into four groups, indicated by bold lines: those in groups one and two score above the average for the cohort, and groups three and four are below it. The difference in score between schools ranked consecutively is greater within groups one and four than in groups two and three. Group one includes 17 schools from HEC Paris to Warwick Business School. The second group includes schools from Imperial College Business School, ranked 18, to Lancaster University Management School in 42nd position. The third group, headed by Durham University Business School, spans schools ranked 43 to 79. The fourth group includes schools from Louvain School of Management at 81 to ESC Clermont Business School at 95.

