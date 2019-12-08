Listen to this article
Footnotes
# Figure in brackets refers to data from separate joint programme for schools with more than one degree ranked.
† Salary increase from graduation.
‡ Faculty data are provided for information — taken from surveys for the 2019 tables. Schools that only feature in Executive Education have provided faculty data, as of September 2019, especially for this ranking.
* School was ranked outside the final table in 2019.
** School participated in this ranking on the basis of a joint programme only. Underlying score based on proportion of total score.
Some 200 points separate the top programme, at the HEC Paris from the school ranked 95. The schools are divided into four groups, indicated by bold lines: those in groups one and two score above the average for the cohort, and groups three and four are below it. The difference in score between schools ranked consecutively is greater within groups one and four than in groups two and three. Group one includes 17 schools from HEC Paris to Warwick Business School. The second group includes schools from Imperial College Business School, ranked 18, to Lancaster University Management School in 42nd position. The third group, headed by Durham University Business School, spans schools ranked 43 to 79. The fourth group includes schools from Louvain School of Management at 81 to ESC Clermont Business School at 95.
