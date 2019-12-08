What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

European Business Schools ranking 2019 — the top 95 Rank 2019 Rank 2018 Rank 2017 3-year average Business School Country Full time MBA 2019 MBA salary today ($) MBA salary increase (%) Executive MBA 2019 # EMBA salary today ($) # EMBA salary increase (%) # Masters in Management 2019 Masters in Management salary today ($) Masters in Management salary increase (%) † Open programmes - Executive Education 2019 Custom programmes - Executive Education 2019 Female faculty (%) ‡ International faculty (%) ‡ Faculty with doctorate (%) ‡ Rank 2019 1 2 2 2 HEC Paris France 6 142,622 106 1 (2) 406,149 (451,766) 89 (63) 2 107,381 80 6 5 18 69 100 1 2 1 1 1 London Business School UK 2 169,675 102 5 (3) (4) 292,023 (338,725) (317,320) 78 (98) (86) 3 98,751 62 7 6 27 84 99 2 3 6 6 5 SDA Bocconi/Università Bocconi Italy 9 130,628 124 34 195,710 46 9 85,200 73 11 3 39 38 99 3 4 4 4 4 University of St Gallen Switzerland 17 124,527 72 21 175,676 55 1 111,015 53 12 23 17 80 100 4 5 3 5 4 Insead France/Singapore/UAE 1 179,661 104 12 (6) 285,508 (372,808) 39 (57) N/a N/a N/a 2 8 19 93 97 5 6 5 7 6 Iese Business School Spain/US 3 151,076 128 8 281,541 69 N/a N/a N/a 3 1 29 85 100 6 7 8 23 13 Essec Business School France 28 98,120 57 22** 169,038 49 3 99,967 71 10 4 33 57 99 7 8 20 3 10 IE Business School Spain 9 153,547 100 10 281,914 57 14 77,273 71 18 N/a 41 69 100 8 9 24 18 17 ESMT Berlin Germany 21 110,082 63 19 212,466 55 28 81,192 48 5 10 19 71 100 9 10 10 12 11 University of Oxford: Saïd UK 4 161,443 118 7 290,594 89 N/a N/a N/a 3 14 22 66 100 10 11 7 10 9 IMD Business School Switzerland 8 151,944 76 13 278,336 57 N/a N/a N/a 1 2 18 98 100 11 12 9 9 10 Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University The Netherlands 14 118,618 84 27 (26) 141,888 (194,736) 56 (57) 6 90,791 54 33 33 25 57 100 12 13 15 8 12 Esade Business School Spain 7 148,060 116 N/a N/a N/a 10 95,976 59 7 9 38 39 95 13 14 11 13 13 ESCP Europe France/UK/Germany/Spain/Italy/Poland N/a N/a N/a 9 249,710 78 5 84,836 55 25 10 38 80 100 14 15 14 14 14 Edhec Business School France 30* 98,931 62 38 130,088 45 16 78,458 50 21 7 34 55 95 15 16 13 11 13 University of Cambridge: Judge UK 5 163,508 98 11 250,063 88 N/a N/a N/a 13 20 20 67 97 16 17 12 15 15 Warwick Business School UK 11 118,406 83 14 185,459 85 18 66,149 78 N/a 25 40 79 100 17 18 19 20 19 Imperial College Business School UK 12 126,873 67 17 167,042 78 13 74,637 58 N/a 35 26 95 100 18 19 16 15 17 City, University of London: Cass UK 16 119,769 86 15 201,099 71 20 75,312 71 N/a 24 29 83 93 19 20 21 22 21 EMLyon Business School France 22 93,465 83 28 133,806 36 33 73,095 46 38 21 34 55 98 20 21 23 24 23 University College Dublin: Smurfit Ireland 26 116,872 68 35 150,447 62 7 79,591 65 22 N/a 33 40 99 21 22 22 19 21 Vlerick Business School Belgium 32* 97,296 60 47 131,289 39 24 75,839 60 20 16 29 37 97 22 23 27 37 29 WHU — Otto Beisheim School of Management Germany 18 125,176 69 18** 204,087 52 17 110,914 47 23 N/a 23 28 100 23 24 18 15 19 Mannheim Business School/University of Mannheim Germany 20 116,103 80 22 (29) 169,038 (189,592) 49 (41) 20 99,016 44 N/a 18 26 23 100 24 25 26 21 24 Grenoble Ecole de Management France 29 98,394 88 32 145,060 88 39 61,601 54 28 32 43 47 89 25 26 25 27 26 Stockholm School of Economics Sweden/Russia/Latvia N/a N/a N/a 35 129,918 46 12 80,634 48 9 15 26 39 99 26 27 33 51 37 Copenhagen Business School Denmark 35* 91,147 46 25 194,338 50 37 71,347 49 36 40 33 44 96 27 28 29 28 28 Eada Business School Barcelona Spain 30* 93,585 91 54* 94,258 54 34 69,353 59 24 26 33 58 88 28 29 32 31 31 Henley Business School UK N/a N/a N/a 37 152,174 55 57 47,690 59 14 17 49 57 91 29 30 30 25 28 Nova School of Business and Economics Portugal 23** 108,872 73 N/a N/a N/a 18 66,791 61 28 28 36 32 100 30 31 35 40 35 Kedge Business School France N/a N/a N/a 20 201,720 87 40 61,176 42 32 43* 31 52 98 31 32 28 26 29 Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics Portugal 23** 108,872 73 N/a N/a N/a 30 57,302 66 31 29 40 40 100 32 32 36 35 34 Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Germany N/a N/a N/a 42 150,894 43 29 96,868 40 30 39 18 31 100 32 34 34 32 33 Aalto University Finland N/a N/a N/a 48 136,826 30 43 65,249 50 27 19 37 30 95 34 35 38 39 37 Alliance Manchester Business School UK 15 124,178 102 N/a N/a N/a 60 53,583 69 N/a 12 37 48 93 35 36 37 33 35 BI Norwegian Business School Norway N/a N/a N/a 45 (16) 149,008 (237,888) 42 (107) 74 68,789 33 39 37 31 28 80 36 36 51 38 42 Nyenrode Business Universiteit The Netherlands 32* 80,072 90 N/a N/a N/a 58 66,287 50 17 42* 31 22 96 36 38 31 29 33 Tias Business School, Tilburg University The Netherlands 39* 88,567 49 N/a N/a N/a 46 57,934 56 26 38 24 44 92 38 39 39 35 38 NHH Norwegian School of Economics Norway N/a N/a N/a 44 142,470 50 60 75,908 46 16 44* 25 39 96 39 40 46 60 49 Audencia Business School France 40* 88,901 53 N/a N/a N/a 38 79,502 52 37 27 46 52 88 40 41 41 44 42 WU (Vienna University of Economics and Business) Austria N/a N/a N/a 24** 179,066 33 8 83,117 46 N/a N/a 39 32 97 41 42 48 45 45 Lancaster University Management School UK 27 94,496 88 51 141,768 45 68 54,744 47 N/a N/a 33 57 96 42 43 47 47 46 Durham University Business School UK 13 120,556 110 N/a N/a N/a 41 57,294 60 N/a N/a 35 67 98 43 44 17 30 30 Cranfield School of Management UK 19 124,086 73 N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 19 22 31 46 97 44 45 42 41 43 Politecnico di Milano School of Management Italy 41* 79,808 53 56* 125,320 43 79 49,323 56 41 41 39 11 81 45 46 49 42 46 Antwerp Management School Belgium N/a N/a N/a 32 184,408 50 30 64,546 51 N/a N/a 36 36 98 46 47 44 42 44 HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne Switzerland N/a N/a N/a 39 138,825 32 30 78,053 69 N/a N/a 26 83 100 47 48 43 64 52 Kozminski University Poland N/a N/a N/a 31 214,160 63 35 64,898 82 N/a N/a 38 17 88 48 49 57 58 55 Skema Business School France/US/South Africa/Brazil/China N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 11 76,350 57 N/a 34 44 59 95 49 50 45 46 47 Neoma Business School France N/a N/a N/a 41 134,448 42 36 64,960 46 N/a N/a 42 69 99 50 51 39 34 41 University of Strathclyde Business School UK 37* 90,466 85 43 162,147 62 80 51,047 58 N/a N/a 34 96 81 51 51 50 48 50 University of Edinburgh Business School UK 25 106,489 70 N/a N/a N/a 50 71,452 42 N/a N/a 39 66 95 51 53 54 50 52 Ashridge Executive Education at Hult UK N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 15 13 33 71 65 53 54 59 55 56 University of Bath School of Management UK 34* 94,397 70 N/a N/a N/a 43 59,195 53 N/a N/a 35 67 100 54 55 60 86 67 University of Economics, Prague Czech Republic N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 15 68,277 63 N/a N/a 38 18 86 55 56 56 53 55 Rennes School of Business France N/a N/a N/a 52 91,096 32 42 64,796 48 N/a N/a 33 89 88 56 57 53 48 53 HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management Germany N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 20 105,581 47 N/a N/a 25 15 100 57 57 55 51 54 Toulouse Business School (TBS) France/Spain/Morocco N/a N/a N/a 50 103,212 35 53 61,651 39 N/a N/a 47 53 93 57 59 52 57 56 St Petersburg University, Graduate School of Management Russia N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 23 60,684 102 N/a N/a 54 6 94 59 60 - - - Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School Ireland N/a N/a N/a 46 126,044 32 66 52,519 64 N/a N/a 45 52 86 60 61 61 53 58 Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management Belgium N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 63 62,063 52 35 N/a 25 38 92 61 61 64 62 62 Maastricht University School of Business and Economics The Netherlands N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 25 77,127 45 N/a N/a 24 56 97 61 63 58 56 59 Leeds University Business School UK 37* 92,517 75 N/a N/a N/a 67 47,633 53 N/a N/a 42 51 91 63 64 64 61 63 Iéseg School of Management France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 26 65,329 50 N/a N/a 42 86 100 64 64 68 66 66 IAE Aix-Marseille Graduate School of Management France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 26 62,083 49 N/a N/a 50 35 100 64 66 63 80 70 ISCTE Business School Portugal N/a N/a N/a 53* 114,658 40 78 43,279 77 42* N/a 46 10 100 66 67 62 59 63 Porto Business School Portugal N/a N/a N/a 55* 98,064 38 N/a N/a N/a 40 35 30 6 96 67 68 76 - - Irish Management Institute Ireland N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 34 30 44 11 32 68 69 69 67 68 Montpellier Business School France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 46 58,490 41 N/a N/a 43 67 96 69 69 71 67 69 ICN Business School France/Germany N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 45 57,912 45 N/a N/a 51 56 92 69 69 67 71 69 Sabanci Business School Turkey N/a N/a N/a 49 182,246 42 N/a N/a N/a N/a 31 36 36 100 69 69 71 76 72 SGH Warsaw School of Economics Poland N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 49 48,868 122 N/a N/a 43 1 95 69 69 - 88 - Tilburg University, School of Economics and Management The Netherlands N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 48 58,649 54 N/a N/a 28 51 85 69 74 73 71 73 University of Cologne Germany N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 51 93,490 43 N/a N/a 22 9 100 74 75 73 70 73 Institut Mines-Télécom Business School France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 52 62,689 32 N/a N/a 47 53 92 75 76 73 71 73 Essca School of Management France/Hungary/China N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 54 58,079 38 N/a N/a 42 55 95 76 76 79 - - Tum School of Management Germany N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 55 84,916 35 N/a N/a 38 35 100 76 78 66 65 70 Koç University Graduate School of Business Turkey N/a N/a N/a 30 225,454 60 N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 53 24 94 78 79 77 76 77 Hanken School of Economics Finland N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 58 56,614 47 N/a N/a 36 21 95 79 79 93 81 84 La Rochelle Business School France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 56 53,615 38 N/a N/a 51 54 89 79 81 69 71 74 Louvain School of Management Belgium N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 64 57,018 57 N/a N/a 36 22 100 81 81 78 75 78 EM Normandie France/UK/Ireland N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 64 56,794 40 N/a N/a 47 34 91 81 81 81 85 82 Burgundy School of Business France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 62 56,031 46 N/a N/a 44 42 84 81 81 - 62 - University of Zurich Switzerland N/a N/a N/a 40 156,252 41 N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 13 90 100 81 85 79 82 82 EM Strasbourg Business School France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 68 55,105 36 N/a N/a 56 36 81 85 86 89 86 87 University of Exeter Business School UK N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 70 54,960 63 N/a N/a 38 47 80 86 87 82 76 82 Corvinus University of Budapest Hungary N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 71 51,852 84 N/a N/a 47 7 96 87 88 92 95 92 ISC Paris France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 72 57,991 42 N/a N/a 49 33 86 88 89 83 76 83 Université Paris-Dauphine France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 75 63,837 36 N/a N/a 41 22 82 89 89 89 - - University of Antwerp Faculty of Business and Economics Belgium N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 76 51,122 45 N/a N/a 37 15 100 89 89 83 - - University of Ljubljana, School of Economics and Business Slovenia N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 73 39,521 61 N/a N/a 49 8 81 89 92 88 93 91 Luiss University Italy N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 76 53,052 69 N/a N/a 33 12 80 92 92 - 69 - Birmingham Business School UK 36* 87,442 72 N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 39 46 91 92 94 95 92 94 Nottingham Business School at NTU UK N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 81 39,766 38 N/a N/a 46 45 68 94 95 - 90 - ESC Clermont Business School France N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a N/a 82 52,355 34 N/a N/a 56 28 72 95

Footnotes

# Figure in brackets refers to data from separate joint programme for schools with more than one degree ranked.

† Salary increase from graduation.

‡ Faculty data are provided for information — taken from surveys for the 2019 tables. Schools that only feature in Executive Education have provided faculty data, as of September 2019, especially for this ranking.

* School was ranked outside the final table in 2019.

** School participated in this ranking on the basis of a joint programme only. Underlying score based on proportion of total score.

Some 200 points separate the top programme, at the HEC Paris from the school ranked 95. The schools are divided into four groups, indicated by bold lines: those in groups one and two score above the average for the cohort, and groups three and four are below it. The difference in score between schools ranked consecutively is greater within groups one and four than in groups two and three. Group one includes 17 schools from HEC Paris to Warwick Business School. The second group includes schools from Imperial College Business School, ranked 18, to Lancaster University Management School in 42nd position. The third group, headed by Durham University Business School, spans schools ranked 43 to 79. The fourth group includes schools from Louvain School of Management at 81 to ESC Clermont Business School at 95.