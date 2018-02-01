The yield on the 30-year Treasury, or “long bond”, moved above three per cent for the first time since May 2017 on Thursday, as investors continue to price in the prospect of higher economic growth and inflation at a time when central banks are pulling back from accomodative monetary policy.

The 30-year rose nearly 7 basis points to 3.0043 per cent, continuing its recent sell-off that has seen its yield rise 26bps this year.

It marks a key psychological level in the minds of investors, amid growing calls that bonds are entering a bear market.

“Three per cent does resonate with a lot of people,” Aaron Kohli at BMO Capital Markets. “We haven’t seen it for the better part of a year.”