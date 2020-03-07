Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has dominated this week's political agenda, as Boris Johnson tried to grapple with the crisis. Has the government shifted out of campaigning mode and into governing? We also discuss the collapse of Flybe and what it means for the government's levelling-up agenda. Plus, we discuss the resignation of senior civil servant Philip Rutnam and what is to blame for his clashes with home secretary Priti Patel. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Jim Pickard, Laura Hughes, Miranda Green and special guest Jill Rutter. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Jack Denton

