Here is one of those financial mysteries that increasingly dot countries’ capital markets, especially the UK’s.

Companies post two balance sheets in their annual accounts. First there is the consolidated one; essentially the agglomeration of all the group’s subsidiaries, totted up and netted off to present a composite picture. Then there’s the parent balance sheet, which essentially records the holding company’s assets and liabilities, mainly its investments in the subsidiaries it owns.

Now, logically, you might expect to see some differences between the two. A group’s subsidiaries could pile up profits they don’t pay up to the parent as dividends, meaning that while the consolidated balance sheet enlarges, the parent might still prudently record its investment in subsidiaries at their historical cost, allowing a gap between them to develop.

What’s more surprising is when the parent’s balance sheet grows much bigger than its consolidated counterpart. Here, the possible explanations might be somewhat less comforting. It may be, for instance, that the parent is not impairing investments in lossmaking or liability-ridden subsidiaries. That was — in essence — what happened with Carillion, the outsourcing group that collapsed in 2017. In its last full financial year, while consolidated net assets weighed in at £729m, the parent balance sheet recorded £1.1bn — 50 per cent more.

Parent balance sheets matter because it’s the parent that pays dividends to shareholders out of its retained profits or distributable reserves. Overstate them, or fail to reflect foreseeable liabilities, and it becomes possible for companies to pay out unearned dividends and bonuses. In extremis the whole edifice of limited liability, on which trust hangs, can be undermined.

Yet look around the stock market and there are plenty of reasons to scratch one’s head at balance sheets. Take GSK, the international healthcare group. In 2018, its parent company balance sheet had retained earnings of £18bn, as against the £2.1bn of retained losses in the consolidated accounts. That £20bn difference is one reason GSK was able to pay a dividend of £3.9bn. Similar big discrepancies could be found last year at Thomas Cook, and the construction and outsourcing groups Kier and Mitie.

The audit regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, has publicly fretted that some listed companies are placing values on subsidiaries that exceed their total stock market capitalisation; an outward sign that some of them might be overstating their distributable reserves.

Donald Brydon’s government-backed review of audit that emerged last week devoted many pages to establishing it as a distinct new profession and coming up with new statements to include in already groaning company reports. Some of these ideas may themselves be excellent, and worth doing. But they do not directly address the core purpose of audit, which is to offer assurance that a company’s capital has not been abused by reckless or fraudulent managers.

The two big proposals Sir Donald does make feel as if they address the symptoms rather than causes. First, he wants companies that are close to exhausting their distributable reserves to have them formally checked by an auditor. But that ignores the fact it is as much the quality of reserves as the quantity that matters.

Take the case of Thomas Cook, for instance, which at one point appears to have created reserves through the expedient of lending cash to subsidiaries and received dividends from them of roughly equal value. While this hocus-pocus may not have breached accounting rules, the resulting “earnings” feel about as substantial as a puff of Scotch mist.

The main defence auditors have against such manoeuvres is their legal obligation to affirm the accounts present a “true and fair view”; a loosely defined but crucial judgment that is often lost sight of amid an accounting system dominated by “tick-box” standards.

Yet Sir Donald’s second big idea proposes a downgrade to saying the figures present a company’s situation “fairly in all material respects” — a watery formulation that would tilt the law towards subservience to those same accounting rules.

Audits do need to be strengthened. A string of corporate failures, such as Carillion and Thomas Cook, has raised concerns about the quality of company accounts, and whether self-interested managers have been exploiting over-accommodative accounting standards to pad their figures.

In a decade when UK productivity and average wages have been all but stagnant, it is striking how dividends among FTSE 350 constituents have more than doubled to £100bn, while buybacks have mushroomed from £100m in 2013 to £32bn last year.

It does not take new rules to insert steel to the process, but a reaffirmation of the legal framework around auditing, and the assertion of its absolute primacy over accounting standards. The only guarantor of corporate resilience is the existence of genuine loss-absorbing capital. If auditors cannot credibly vouch for this, their purpose is moot.

jonathan.ford@ft.com