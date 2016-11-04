Swing Time by Zadie Smith review — London from afar

Like James Joyce and Dublin, Zadie Smith is a London novelist who has written her best books about the city from abroad. Joyce was writing against a place he saw as the centre of a global “paralysis”, and Smith too increasingly seems to view London as a synecdoche for global concerns. She isn’t quite so fastidious as Joyce — who used to write letters home to his family from Zurich and Trieste, asking if shops he remembered still existed, or whether a grown man could climb the railings outside Leopold Bloom’s house at 7 Eccles Street — but her interest in the fine-grained minutiae of the city has only increased since her exile to New York in the early 2000s. Her last book, NW (2012), was a novel about becoming alienated from a place you never leave; Swing Time is about becoming ever more obsessed with your origins from afar.

It begins in a similar manner to NW, following the forking lives of two girls in 1980s Kilburn, where Smith herself grew up. The first — the unnamed narrator — has a Jamaican mother who is a driven autodidact (she’s a radical Marxist but also has a “terrific instinct for middle-class mores”, and by the end of the book has become a backbench MP), and a white father who is a disappointed postman. At a dance class she meets Tracey, also of mixed heritage, who is growing up in a far less stable environment. Unlike the narrator, Tracey has real talent as a dancer: she gets into stage school and aspires to roles on what she relishes calling “the West End stage”.

After university, the narrator gets a job at an MTV-like production company where she meets Aimee, an Australian pop star (a composite of Kylie Minogue, Angelina Jolie and Madonna) whose global superstardom is dependent on the rise of the music video and the bodily objectification that goes with it. She is recruited as a factotum, her job “to keep life uncomplicated” for Aimee: organising abortions, booking flights, that sort of thing. Halfway through the novel, Aimee and her entourage head to Gambia to satisfy Aimee’s whims as a philanthropist. It’s possible to read much of what follows as an accounting for Smith’s anxieties over her own fame.

As a study in rootlessness, Swing Time is often superb. There are several bravura sections: a portrait of the narrator as a young goth, her university years, and her childhood on the council estate all crackle with life. The novel loses its way slightly when it moves away from these things. “People come from somewhere”, the narrator’s mum tells her, “they have roots — you’ve let this woman pull yours right out of the ground. You don’t live anywhere, you don’t have anything, you’re constantly on a plane. How long can you live like that?”

When the novel leaves London. places and people become indistinct. This is in part intentional: a nod to the narrator’s own deep self-absorption. On a fact-finding mission, one of Aimee’s local fixers rebukes the narrator for asking what “Africa” is like: “If we were flying to Europe”, he says, “and you wanted to know what France was like, would it help if I described Germany?”

A bigger problem is that the narrator herself remains curiously unknowable. Despite the vividness of many of those around her, and despite the focus of the first-person narrative (the first time Smith has told a story from such a stable perspective), she is difficult to picture: her motives opaque, her descriptive facilities those of a novelist. We find out much about the worlds she moves through but little about what it’s like to be her. Disembodied, riding shotgun, we become voyeurs of fame and the world of privilege while never quite being part of it. It’s difficult to see this as anything other than intentional — fame is, after all, excluding — but after a while you start to feel that Smith is having her cake and eating it too.

Disembodied, riding shotgun, we become voyeurs of fame while never quite being part of it

It’s hard to get the rhythms of dance into a novel, other than in the vaguely mimetic way that the cadence of sentences can suggest. Dance is a behaviourist art form, concerned with the outsides of people, whereas novels aspire to inwardness. Late in the book, the narrator has a conversation with another of Aimee’s factotums about a photography exhibition Aimee is putting on. She asks whether there are enough women of colour in the exhibition: “I had the eerie sensation of viewing myself as really being one of these things, not a person at all but a sort of object — without which a certain mathematical series of other objects is not complete — or not even an object but a kind of conceptual veil, a moral fig-leaf, protecting such-and-such a person from such-and-such critique, and rarely thought of except when in this role. It didn’t offend me, especially: I was interested in the experience, it was like being fictional.”

WB Yeats asked, “how do we know the dancer from the dance?” and in part Swing Time wants to be a book that asks what happens when we treat bodies as though they are things.

But too often within it bodies are treated only as bodies: they perform for us and for each other; they’re traded as though they’re goods, and by the end of the novel they become markers of exchange in political and sexual games. Ultimately, you want to tell them — and Smith — to do it once more, with feeling.

Swing Time, by Zadie Smith, Hamish Hamilton, RRP£18.99/ Penguin Press, RRP$27, 464 pages

Illustration by Dan Mitchell