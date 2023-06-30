Last Saturday, reports began to spread of gunfire and a possible air strike in the bustling provincial city of Voronezh. Located about 500km south of Moscow, on the Wagner mercenary group’s “fury road” from Rostov-on-Don, this was not just another Russian city I was reporting on: it is my former home, where I was born and raised.

Around noon, online videos showed a huge column of black smoke rising above the Voronezh oil depot. They could have been taken from the precise riverside spot where my classmates and I watched the sunrise after our senior prom, exactly 14 years before Wagner forces entered the city. Shortly after that night, I packed my bags and moved to Moscow for good. My family and many childhood friends remained.

It took longer than I expected for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine to have an impact inside Russia. On the dreadful morning last February when Vladimir Putin sent tanks rolling across the Ukrainian border, I called my dad, a university professor who was living in a multistorey building in Voronezh’s residential district.

“Do you know where the basement keys are? Just in case,” I asked. At the time, I was thousands of kilometres away on a vacation which later turned into an unplanned emigration.

Quickly, I realised I wouldn’t be able to go home when Putin made spreading “fake news” about the war — meaning anything that diverges from the defence ministry’s Orwellian statements — punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Like hundreds of my Russian colleagues, I continue to report on it truthfully and safely from outside the country.

I wanted to protect my family somehow, or at least create the illusion of control. My dad — a firm regime supporter — replied with a chuckle: “It’s just a military operation, nothing bad would happen here.”

When he and I spoke last Saturday, however, the march of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s forces, inflamed with insurrection, were inching closer to Voronezh. He admitted to being afraid and described the whole situation as “schizophrenic”. I was afraid for him too.

In the past few days, I have spoken to more residents of my home town than I have in years: family members, childhood friends and distant acquaintances. “I feel like such an idiot. We should have left Russia a year ago,” lamented my anti-war childhood friend, whose family found themselves trapped in a village between two highways blocked by the march.

“No one around me panicked,” said another old friend confidently. “My family and I chose to live in Russia. We support our boys, we wove camouflage nets and made trench candles for them. We believe they will protect us. That’s all I need to know.”

For one of my relatives, despite the events of the weekend, the outcome of the war — which he believes Nato would have started against Russia, if Putin hadn’t struck pre-emptively — is still the primary concern.

There was, however, one common thread. Despite the state’s relentless efforts to portray the war as far away, everyone acknowledged that they saw it coming. “You’d have to be an absolute fool to live only four hours by car from the fighting area and think it wouldn’t affect you,” a friend of mine said.

But in Voronezh, the boundaries of normality have become muddled. People have grown used to the unnerving hum of warplanes, the buzz of drones and the presence of refugees. On Sunday, my 81-year-old grandmother spotted a group of Wagner fighters next to her dacha, armed to the hilt. “Look, I got the first crop of cucumbers this year!” she wrote in an ecstatic WhatsApp message less than an hour after the sighting.

I realised that I, like her, was not surprised, and had been waiting for the war to hit Voronezh all along. The coup attempt, the snapshots of tanks parading through Rostov, the role of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, even the never-ending Telegram messages broadcast by Prigozhin all left me dumbfounded. But there was an inevitability about my home town becoming a battleground.

As hostilities raged in Ukraine, I had projected these horrors on to the backdrop of Voronezh, imagining furniture scattered around the wreckage of our house, my grandparents trembling in the basement to escape shelling, my school friends killed by missiles.

But then, the most difficult thought always strikes me: while I imagine it, the Ukrainians live through things like this in flesh and blood. My country bears responsibility for all the violence they are enduring and, as its citizen, I do too.

Is it wrong to wish victory to the “enemy”? To long for the downfall of Putin’s regime, even if it means enduring a certain degree of chaos? To want my loved ones to stay safe? To maintain ties with my family, despite their pro-war stance? I wish I had that answer.

anastasia.stognei@ft.com









