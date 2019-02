Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Top shareholders in Deutsche Bank demand deeper cuts to its US investment bank arm, Delta and EasyJet join forces with Italy’s state-backed railway company to bid for Alitalia and Airbus is set to announce the end of an era for the world’s largest passenger jet. Plus, the FT’s Victor Mallet explains the flare in tensions between the French and Japanese nationalists in the Renault and Nissan car alliance after Carlos Ghosn’s arrest.