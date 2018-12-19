Listen to this article
The strongest political force of our era, nationalism has brought about profound changes since the middle of the 20th century — both in the west, culminating in the rise of Donald Trump’s brand of populism, and in the east, which has seen the creation of a Chinese nation state.
Nationalism has been an engine of both development and destruction, argues Martin Wolf. He cites the welfare state and democracy as examples of the former. But, he warns, we are now witnessing an upsurge of its most malign forms. Human beings are easily persuaded by the idea of belonging to an imagined community, Martin explains, but they are less willing to share that membership freely with outsiders. Thus, xenophobia is employed as a path to power, as we see in political movements around the world today.
Tony Barber observes that French president Emmanuel Macron’s European ambitions have been hobbled by recent troubles at home. They damage his credibility as a crusader for European renewal.
Brooke Masters recommends that, in the wake of a string of auditing scandals in the UK, it is time to explore fresh approaches to how the big accountancy firms should be regulated.
Courtney Weaver bids farewell to one of Washington’s latter-day bipartisan bromances: between retiring Republican senator Jeff Flake and his Democrat colleague Chris Coons.
James Blitz defines the ever-elusive term “backstop”, the latest in our Year in a Word series for 2018.
What you’ve been saying
Suggested rebrand has painful connotations: letter from Algernon Bennett, London, UK
I read with interest the Lex column of a potential tie-up between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank ( December 14). However I am not entirely sure if “Deutschmerz”, the name of the merged entity suggested by Lex, would make it past the re-brand consultants. The Teutonophiles among your readership would recognise that “Schmerz” loosely translates into English as “pain”. Probably not a good reminder of what shareholders have endured for some time. On the subject of connotation, I imagine that “CoDak”, would also be rejected.
In response to America, China and the art of confrontation, Francois P says:
If the US wants to hold back China, one of the best ways to do so is to impose tariffs on China which disadvantage China compared to other countries, especially other emerging markets. Over time, offshoring investments and production will avoid and/or leave China and head for more favoured countries. I tend to believe that the tariffs slapped on China aren’t a temporary tool to bring China to the negotiating table, but the prize that Trump really is after.
Co-operatives: an alternative model worth the FT’s consideration: letter from Stuart Newbold, Cambridge, UK
While I agree with Martin Wolf’s review of publications detailing the damaging and perverse incentives of the modern plc ( December 12). I do not entirely share his prescription of “better companies and more competition” as the solution. This indeed is part of the answer. But alas I also feel the Financial Times is as guilty as other business observers in neglecting to mention the co-operative as an alternative organisational model in a capitalist society. Co-operative businesses by definition have first and foremost a social purpose, from which profits then flow.
Today’s opinion
FT View
The Big Read
