Turkey’s Central Bank of Erdogan
The US Federal Reserve has adopted new rules banning its policymakers and senior staff from buying individual shares and a number of other investments; Donald Trump announced plans to launch a media technology business that is set to go public after it merged with a Spac on Thursday. Plus, Turkey’s central bank has defied warnings from the business world and opposition parties by slashing its main interest rate despite rising inflation and an ailing currency; short-seller Hindenburg Research has set its sights on Tether and launched a $1m “bounty” programme for information on the stablecoin company at the centre of the global cryptocurrency market.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael
Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
