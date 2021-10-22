Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The US Federal Reserve has adopted new rules banning its policymakers and senior staff from buying individual shares and a number of other investments; Donald Trump announced plans to launch a media technology business that is set to go public after it merged with a Spac on Thursday. Plus, Turkey’s central bank has defied warnings from the business world and opposition parties by slashing its main interest rate despite rising inflation and an ailing currency; short-seller Hindenburg Research has set its sights on Tether and launched a $1m “bounty” programme for information on the stablecoin company at the centre of the global cryptocurrency market.





US Federal Reserve bans officials from trading shares in wake of scandal

Trump to launch social media platform to compete with Twitter and Facebook

Turkish lira tumbles as central bank slashes interest rate

Short-seller Hindenburg sets $1m ‘bounty’ for details on Tether’s reserves

