As the cost of living rises, securing a pay rise is likely to be the top item on your financial to-do list. So how can you maximise your chances of getting one? This week on Money Clinic, we’ve joined forces with the FT’s Working It podcast to return to one of our most popular episodes: “How to ask for a pay rise - and get one!” Back in November, podcast listener Max told presenters Claer Barrett and Isabel Berwick about how he hoped to negotiate a raise with his current employer after being approached by headhunters offering more money elsewhere. In this special episode, Max tells us what happened next, and whether the experts’ advice paid off. Plus, Isabel explores what managers can do to help their teams asking for higher pay, especially if there is no budget for it. This episode will help you gather the tools and tips you need – and also tell you what not to do.

Listen again to the advice from Claer, Isabel and Jonathan Black, the FT’s “Dear Jonathan” careers agony uncle, on the Money Clinic podcast from November https://www.ft.com/content/04b1176f-b6c8-4488-971b-9ded3358a324

Two FT features by a behavioural economist on how to craft a case for a pay rise and how to use storytelling to make your argument https://www.ft.com/content/09ce507b-914a-4988-9a56-cf5181e1678d

https://www.ft.com/content/967db31f-f49b-4039-a295-23db588d2a1c

How to ask for a raise: HBR tips and video https://hbr.org/2021/11/christine-vs-work-how-to-ask-for-a-raise

