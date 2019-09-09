FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

Boris Johnson on Monday signalled a retreat from his hardline Brexit position on the Irish border, as he admitted that a no-deal departure by Britain from the EU would be a “failure of statecraft” that would damage both the UK and Ireland.

The British prime minister confirmed he would be willing to see agriculture and food treated as part of an “all-Ireland economy” based on EU rules after Brexit, in a move aimed at ensuring no health checks on produce passing over the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Mr Johnson also hinted at a partial climbdown on the Irish backstop, the contentious provision in his predecessor Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the EU that is meant to prevent the return to a hard Irish border by keeping the UK in a customs union with the bloc.



Elliott takes $3.2bn stake in AT&T and calls for shake-up The $38bn activist investor is pushing for an overhaul at AT&T after taking a stake in the telecoms group and criticising its acquisitions, such as the $80bn takeover of Time Warner. In a letter to the company’s board, Elliott Management outlined a plan to tackle what it said was AT&T’s “prolonged and substantial underperformance”. (FT)

PPI scandal hits £50bn The cost of the payment protection insurance scandal to British banks hit £50bn on Monday, after Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays revealed billions of pounds of extra charges from a deluge of last-minute compensation claims. Lloyds warned it would have to set aside £1.2bn-£1.8bn to cover its own bill for a mis-selling scandal that dates back to the 1990s and has ensnared every big UK bank. (FT)

Saudi Arabia signals oil production cuts will stay Riyadh’s new energy minister has moved to reassure markets that production cuts co-ordinated with Opec and Russia would remain in place, as Saudi Arabia accelerates plans for a listing of its state-owned oil company. In the first comments by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman since he replaced Khalid al-Falih, he said his arrival would not derail the kingdom’s goals, with co-operation with Russia and other producers set to continue “for the long term”. (FT)

Nissan boss to resign after pay row The Japanese carmaker said its chief executive Hiroto Saikawa would resign next week following revelations of excessive payments and a plunge in profits in the wake of the ousting of Carlos Ghosn on allegations of financial misconduct. Following a board meeting on Monday, Nissan said it would install its chief operating officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi as interim CEO until it found a permanent replacement for Mr Saikawa by the end of October. (FT)

Car industry drags global manufacturing into slowdown Global manufacturing is experiencing its sharpest and most geographically widespread downturn in at least six years, as the US-China trade war weighs on factories around the world. The manufacturing slowdown is the main factor dragging on the global economy. The gloom is centred on the car industry. Activity across car producers globally reached a near-record low in August, according to a sentiment survey published on Monday. (FT)

Uber announces $2bn expansion of Freight unit The ride-hailing company said it would spend at least $2bn over the next decade to expand its freight business, as it announced the unit’s new headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. Uber said on Monday it planned to hire 2,000 Uber Freight employees in the US city over the next three years and it has leased the Old Chicago Main Post Office building. (FT)

KPMG partners quit in wake of WhatsApp row Two of KPMG’s most senior financial consultants have quit the Big Four firm after Tim Howarth, their boss, was ousted. Mike Walters, head of financial risk management, and Harps Sidhu, head of capital markets consulting, will both leave at the end of this month. Their departure comes weeks after an investigation by KPMG into alleged misconduct by Mr Howarth that scrutinised his use of WhatsApp messages. (FT)

BA parent group chief to face grilling over pilot strike Willie Walsh, chief executive of British Airways’ parent IAG, will be grilled by top investors this week over the handling of a 48-hour pilot strike that is set to wipe more than £80m off the profits of the UK’s largest airline. BA on Tuesday will be forced to ground another 800 flights as a damaging walkout by its pilots enters the second day, with chief executive Alex Cruz admitting that the unprecedented strike action would “punish” its brand. (FT)



In this week's Moral Money: Facebook, Libra and socially responsible investing, the big tobacco deal that lit up debate and KKR rides the retail wave.



Apple’s new iPhones look set to underwhelm Apple is expected to introduce upgrades for its current high-end iPhones, the XS and XS Max, on Tuesday but analysts say the smartphone looks set to underwhelm. While rivals such as Samsung push ahead with foldable phones and ultrafast 5G connectivity, it is widely expected that Apple’s new iPhones will feature the same screen sizes as current models and a triple-lens camera that Huawei has had for almost two years. Separately, Apple admitted to excessive use of temporary staff at one of its suppliers’ iPhone-making factories in China. (FT)

EVs take centre stage at Frankfurt Motor Show More than 1m electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles are expected to be sold across Europe next year and carmakers, including Volkswagen, Daimler and Honda, will be unveiling new electric vehicles at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, which starts on Tuesday. New EU emissions rules are due to be introduced next year and this is the last opportunity for the industry to show-off its latest EVs ahead of the rule changes. (FT)

A flurry of electric and hybrid cars are coming to market including Porsche's Taycan model © Bloomberg



Apple, buffeted by months of declining market share and falling sales, is planning to launch a cheaper model of the iPhone next year, according to a scoop in the Nikkei Asian Review. Read more about how the US company plans to take on rivals Samsung and Huawei with the more affordable handset in this week's Tech Scroll Asia newsletter.



Five things to know before Japan’s cabinet reshuffle Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday. After convincingly winning Japan’s upper-house election in late July, Abe is seeking to strengthen the Liberal Democratic party’s foundations. The revamp could indicate who is in the running to be Abe’s successor. Here are five things to know about the cabinet reshuffle. (Nikkei Asian Review)

Why it pays traders to keep a close eye on Trump tweets The US president is tweeting more often these days. The bad news is that, despite the mental health benefits of switching off the social media platform, if you manage money for a living, you cannot afford to ignore Donald Trump. Most of these tweets are fired out at a “time fortuitously coterminous with some of the best intraday liquidity in US rates markets”, JPMorgan Chase strategists observe. (FT)

Hong Kong tourism suffers worst month since Sars The number of tourists visiting the city suffered one of the biggest drops on record in August, a clear indication that months of anti-government protests are decimating parts of the local economy. Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong fell 40 per cent last month from a year ago, according to financial secretary Paul Chan, the worst decline since May 2003 when the city was grappling with the Sars virus that killed hundreds of people. (Wall Street Journal)

The man holding Netanyahu’s fate More than three years ago Avichai Mandelblit was handpicked by rightwing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to become Israel’s attorney-general. Early next month the longtime Likud party member will decide whether to indict Mr Netanyahu on corruption charges. (FT)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) handpicked Avichai Mandelblit (right) to be Israel's attorney-general 3 years ago © EPA-EFE

Ratings haunt the gig economy Over-eager Airbnb hosts, useless utilities, hit-and-run couriers, family-run hotels, airlines, restaurants and even public toilets now offer opportunities to rate your experience. But any review system is prone to bias and discrimination, Andrew Hill warns. (FT)

Eurofi: the ‘think-tank’ at the heart of the EU To its supporters it is a prized opportunity to shape the future of Europe’s financial sector. To detractors it has become a “lobbying circus”. This week close to 1,000 people converge in Helsinki at one of the world’s largest financial services conferences: Eurofi. (FT)

Corporate America is over-caffeinated Starbucks isn’t just the world’s largest coffee chain; it’s a bellwether stock, one that tells us a disproportionate amount about the American economy and where it may be headed. Last week Starbucks told us something important and disturbing, writes Rana Foroohar. She also argues, in our Swamp Notes newsletter, that we need to prepare for an entirely new era in investing. (FT)

A Nobel economist goes to Burning Man Paul Romer, the former chief economist of the World Bank, investigates whether the annual desert bacchanal is actually a model of urban planning. Meanwhile, the FT’s Hannah Murphy finds strain between the festival’s aspirations to an egalitarian utopia and its reality. (New York Times, FT)

Mario Draghi under pressure The outgoing European Central Bank president is expected to propose fresh stimulus measures at its board meeting on Thursday, but faces growing opposition from other eurozone policymakers. However, Mr Draghi is preparing to leave behind a battery of monetary weapons that are now misfiring, Gavyn Davies writes. (FT)

Losers from Argentina rout are not giving up Fund managers recently burnt by Argentina are doubling down on the country’s bonds, saying that prices have dropped to levels that should offer solid returns. Many investors endured big marked-to-market losses in the wake of August’s primary election, which paved the way for a return of a Peronist government. (FT)



Are big corporations paying enough tax? A growing number of companies such as Amazon don’t report much profit, while highly profitable companies such as Apple can use legal accounting schemes to shift profits to countries with low taxes. The FT’s Robert Armstrong says there are possible solutions, but they may not be effective, or easy to apply. (FT)