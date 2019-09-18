Deutsche Bank faces the threat of a European Central Bank investigation after buying and selling its own debt for more than three years without regulatory approval, said people familiar with the matter.

Employees at Germany’s biggest lender forgot to apply for the necessary approval to buy and sell its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds between 2014 and 2017, which it did to help ensure liquidity in the securities, one of the people said.

AT1 bonds are the riskiest class of bank debt that regulators introduced after the financial crisis to shore up banks’ balance sheets and shield taxpayers from losses when a lender runs into trouble.

A formal investigation by the ECB would join a long list of litigation and misconduct cases that have cost Deutsche Bank billions of euros in fines and settlements. These included a $7.2bn settlement with the US Department of Justice’s over alleged mis-selling of mortgage securities in late 2016.

European lenders have needed regulatory approval since 2014 to buy their own AT1 bonds. The AT1 trades in focus were conducted by Deutsche’s corporate and investment bank, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank did not get formal approval from the ECB for such transactions until 2017, a person said.

The transactions were not intended to alter the bank’s capital structure and were not part of big bond repurchasing programs, the person said. Instead, they were designed to create a liquid market for the holders of the bonds.

This year Deutsche Bank’s chief administrative officer Karl von Rohr said 19 of the 20 largest legacy issues have been “partly or completely resolved”.

Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing is overseeing one of the most radical restructurings in the lender’s history, in an overhaul that will shrink its investment bank and see it focus on its retail business and providing banking services to corporate clients.

Shares in Deutsche Bank have climbed almost 4 per cent this year.

German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung reported first about the unauthorised bond trades and the potential ECB probe. The ECB and Deutsche declined to comment.