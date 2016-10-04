Calling entrepreneurs: Start-up Stories podcast series 3 is here

What does it take to become a successful entrepreneur? Listen to the new series of the FT Start-Up Stories podcast and hear me in conversation with 10 very different founders, sharing what they consider to be their smartest moves — as well as the great escapes from the inevitable moments of crisis.

Podcast series FT Start-up Stories Founders share tales from the entrepreneurial frontline with the FT’s Jonathan Moules as the popular podcast returns for a third series.

New for this series will be the opportunity to take part in a live recording at the FT’s London headquarters on November 22, where entrepreneurs featured in FT Start-Up Stories will discuss how they have dealt with some thorny business challenges.

Around the table will be Shakil Khan, co-founder of online college accommodation marketplace Student.com; Diane Young, co-founder of marketing industry magazine The Drum; Tristram and Rebecca Mayhew, co-founders of treetop adventure park operator Go Ape; Lopo Champalimaud, founder of health treatments website Treatwell; and John Lynch, co-founder of corporate apparel manufacturer Lynka.

Mr Khan is the subject of the first episode of the new series of FT Start-Up Stories in which he discusses whether there is an ideal time to launch a business.

The entrepreneur, who before starting his current venture was part of the launch team at music-streaming service Spotify, explains how he grew Student.com into a global operation in stealth mode and why he feels it made the service better.