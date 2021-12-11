This week we analyse the new measures abruptly imposed in England in response to the alarming rise in Omicron coronavirus cases. What spooked the government? Science reporter Oliver Barnes and special guest science commentator Anjana Ahuja explain.

Plus, the prime minister faces a Tory rebellion not only over the new Covid rules, but whether parties were held at No 10last Christmas that broke lockdown rules, and who paid for the refurbishment ofhis Downing Street flat. Political editor George Parker and political correspondent Laura Hughes look at the scale of the trouble Johnson is in.

Audio: Sky News

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity,

