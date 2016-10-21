Heathrow: you can never keep politics out of planning

Britain was once good at building very big things very quickly. Now the country struggles. In May 1833, at the start of the railway age, parliament approved a new express line from London to Birmingham. Five years later trains were running from Euston. By contrast, the planning stage for the new HS2 line along almost the same route has already taken seven years and it will not open for another 10.

Even that sounds rapid set against the tortuous story of airport expansion in the south-east of England. Next Tuesday morning, a cabinet subcommittee invented for the purpose of endorsing a choice already made by the prime minister Theresa May will, barring a last-minute wobble, say Heathrow airport should be allowed to build a new runway to the north-west of its existing two.

It is the right answer, but there should be no pride in agreeing what was obvious in the 1990s, when Terminal 5 was approved; was still obvious a decade later, when a Labour government backed a shorter third runway; stared everyone in the face when the Airports Commission was set up in 2012; was the clear conclusion of the commission’s report last year; and was shelved for a year after that, while David Cameron, then prime minister, persuaded himself of various reasons for doing nothing.

If expansion is to happen — and, with six airports and seven runways, London is already well provided for — then Heathrow must grow. Nowhere else can serve both the capital and the country. Nowhere else will attract airlines and customers. Nowhere else is credible.

So why has reaching this point been so painful? The answer, say engineers and infrastructure planners, is that politics gets in the way. It was politics that stopped a replacement for Heathrow being built at Cublington, Buckinghamshire, in the 1970s; and politics that brought forward Maplin Sands in Essex as an alternative then killed it off. It was politics, too, that led the Conservatives to tell west Londoners that a third runway would be stopped, and politics that led Mr Cameron to set up the Airports Commission as a way of sparing his blushes for not keeping that promise.

Now, of course, it is politics that has landed Mrs May in a tangle, with her team briefing journalists that the decisive moment was coming while seeming to make up the rules by which some ministers will be allowed to express mild and ineffective dissent for a limited time, so long as they promise not to stop anything actually happening ahead of a parliamentary vote on planning rules that no one understands.

This contrivance might have worked had it not been an open secret that the plan was meant to include a rapid vote in the House of Commons, after which opponents would either have to quit or put up with it, and Zac Goldsmith, the showboating MP for Richmond Park, would have triggered his by-election. Mrs May has scrapped that idea, faced with the absurdity of allowing MPs to have an early say on the location of a runway but not on Britain’s departure from the EU.

She is, at least, still trying to make progress. But the final decision remains dependent on parliament endorsing the national policy statement, which will approve expansion, and that vote may not come until early 2018. In the meantime, to confuse things, there will be rows about what expansion will cost and who pays. International Airlines Group, of which British Airways is a part, is right to argue that new terminals, car parks and baggage trains must not drive up landing charges to a level that persuades passengers to fly elsewhere.

All this frustrates those faced with designing, funding and building infrastructure. They look abroad and see examples of muscular action. China has plans to expand about 60 airports and build 20 more within four years, with seven runways at Beijing’s new Daxing airport alone. Britain has built only one full-length runway, in Manchester, since the invention of the passenger jet.

So the cry goes up: “Keep politics out it”. It is this thinking that led to the creation of the National Infrastructure Commission last year. But it is foolish. Politics will never go away, and nor should it, not even in China, which is building infrastructure for ornamental as much as economic reasons. If politics was easy, China would have sorted out the military’s grip on its airspace that means the country is the worst in the world for delays. Even in can-do Japan, politics mean that Tokyo’s Narita airport, designed for five runways, has only two now and has abandoned plans for a third.

In crowded, democratic countries building big new things will always be controversial, and they go ahead only when the consequences of inaction become painful. Crossrail, the London train line whose construction is now held up as proof that Britain can get things done when it wants to, was first proposed in 1974 but not started until 2010. Even so, New Yorkers, still waiting for the Second Avenue subway they were promised in 1919, look on in envy.

Whether Heathrow gets its runway will have less to do with the government’s wish to be seen to take a decision and more to do with whether this time a sense of inevitability grows around the need to do something. There is a better chance than some think. Even Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary and former London mayor, looks bored by his own well-trodden objections. The national policy statement process has been shown to work on other projects. But if Brexit makes raising the funds harder, British isolationism reduces de­mand for travel, and airlines refuse to pay for it, Mrs May’s big moment next week will end up just another step sideways dancing the endless airport shuffle.

The writer is a former special adviser to the secretary of state for transport