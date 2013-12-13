From the archive: five cocktails specially created for winter

Following the success of “The Pink ’un” – the gin cocktail concocted by House & Home in August to celebrate 125 years of the Financial Times, and which sold at the Ritz and the Dorchester – we have come up with five new cocktails, all perfect for winter and all including a garden theme thanks to a botanical ingredient.

The drinks were mixed by bartender Michael Petit from travelling cocktail bar the Gin Garden at Clifton Nurseries in west London.

FT Fire

by Jane Owen, editor of House & Home

Ingredients

50ml Caorunn Gin

25ml sweet vermouth

Half teaspoon of freshly squeezed ginger juice (chop the ginger and squeeze it through a clean tea towel)

2 pinches of fresh, finely-chopped chilli

1 whole red chilli to garnish

Method

● Fill a martini glass with ice to chill while you prepare the drink. Add the gin, vermouth, lime, finely sliced chilli and ginger to a stirring jug filled with ice and stir 30-40 times. Empty your martini glass of ice before double straining the drink into it. Garnish with a whole chilli. Don’t cut the chilli because it will release too much heat.

Michael’s verdict: 5/5

“It’s quite a potent cocktail. The gin and the sweet vermouth complement each other well and there’s a nice lot of heat from the ginger and chillies. It would make a great aperitif – perfect if you’re coming in from the cold.”

Cinnamon Rosie

by Hannah Bishop, pictures, House & Home

Ingredients

60ml No. 3 London Dry Gin

40ml pear and cinnamon purée

20ml rosemary syrup

A little squeezed lemon

Method

● Mix the ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. This will help to put air into the drink. Pour the mixture over ice and listen to the satisfying crackle.

● Then garnish with a sprig of rosemary (or a cinnamon stick) and stir to release the garnish flavour into the drink. Top up with a little tonic water.

Michael’s verdict: 4.5/5

“The flavours in this interesting drink blend extremely well and it just tastes great, the true mark of a really good cocktail.”

Vitamin Pill (to be taken daily)

by Laura Battle, deputy editor of House & Home

Ingredients

30ml The Botanist Gin

1 freshly squeezed orange

½ a squeezed lemon

30ml sugar syrup

2 dashes of orange bitters

Sugar to rim the glass

Method

● Juice the orange and squeeze the lemon into a shaker with some ice. Run a slice of the orange around the rim of the glass and then upturn it into the sugar to create the sugar rim.

● Add the gin and sugar syrup to the shaker with a couple of dashes of bitters. Shake vigorously and pour into a short glass over ice. Slap the rosemary garnish to bruise the leaves and release the oils.

Michael’s verdict: 4/5

“We loved this drink; a perfect alternative to run-of-the-mill Buck’s Fizz. Bitters are a great way of adding depth of flavour to a simple cocktail.”

The Nutty Punch

by Jason Woodward, production editor of House & Home

Ingredients

60ml Caorunn Gin

20ml amaretto

90ml apple juice

12ml lemon balm tincture

15ml sugar syrup

Cinnamon sticks to garnish

Method

● Put the ingredients into a shaker with ice and give it a good shake to get some air into the drink – this helps to blend the apple, gin and amaretto nicely. To lift the sweetness of this cocktail, add 12ml of lemon balm tincture. Pour into a glass over crushed ice. Add two cinnamon sticks and stir the drink with them several times to give a delicate background cinnamon taste.

Michael’s verdict: 4/5

“This drink lives up to its name with the cinnamon, apple and amaretto giving it a lovely festive nutty taste, while the double gin provides the punch. This cocktail is well balanced, though more for those with a sweeter tooth.”

Star of the East

by Serena Tarling, commissioning editor, House & Home

Ingredients

50ml Opihr Oriental spiced Gin

25ml cloudy apple juice

A squeeze of lemon

Prosecco

Method

● Start by squeezing the lemon into a flute glass, making sure that no pips fall in. Add the gin, then the apple juice, and top up with the prosecco. Stir gently with a long spoon to make sure the ingredients have mixed well. Garnish with an orchid flower for a touch of oriental glamour.

Michael’s verdict: 3/5

“An interesting drink, we loved the inspired choice of spiced gin as the base and who doesn’t love a flower garnish?”