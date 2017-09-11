Elliott buys stake in Hitachi semiconductor subsidiary

Hitachi has found itself facing Elliott Management on a second front as the activist investor on Monday revealed it had taken a 5 per cent stake in one of the Japanese conglomerate’s subsidiaries, Hitachi Kokusai Electric.

The Japanese group had already been embroiled in a legal tussle with Elliott over its proposed takeover of Ansaldo STS, an Italian rail signalling equipment company. Since Hitachi bought a stake in Ansaldo STS in 2015, its attempts to move to a full takeover have been under a multi-pronged legal attack from Elliott.

On Monday, Elliott said it had bought 5 per cent of Hitachi Kokusai, which manufactures semiconductor-making equipment and operates a video solutions business.

That company, whose share price rose 4.6 per cent to ¥‎‎2,895 on the Elliot announcement, has also been involved in a disputed takeover attempt.

In April, the US private equity group Kohlberg Kravis Roberts agreed to buy the company from Hitachi in a deal that valued the company at more than $2bn.

But the plan was put on ice after a committee representing minority shareholders in August declined to back the KKR offer to buy a 48 per cent stake at ¥2,503 a share.

The committee pointed out that Hitachi Kokusai’s shares had jumped to ¥2,845 in July following better than expected results.

Elliott highlighted the issue in its disclosure on Monday, saying, “we are encouraged by the company’s recent business success and the board’s efforts to safeguard shareholders’ interests through the establishment of the third-party committee”.

Hitachi has been moving to reduce its roster of subsidiary companies at a time when such structures have faced criticism as part of Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s push to improve corporate governance. The critique focuses on the risks posed to the minority shareholders of listed subsidiaries such as Hitachi Kokusai.

So Hitachi has been moving to either sell off or fully purchase its subsidiaries.

In the case of Ansaldo STS, Hitachi already owns 51 per cent of the Italian group’s shares, but Elliott has a more than 30 per cent stake according to the Italian group’s website. That effectively allows the activist fund to block a full takeover.

The Japanese group bought a controlling stake in STS from Italy’s Finmeccanica for €809m in 2015 to build its international footprint, especially in the rail industry. Hitachi has previously been successful in winning big train orders in the UK. It moved the headquarters of Hitachi Rail to London and opened a train assembly plant in north-east England.

Hitachi said it was dealing with Elliott just as it would another minority shareholder in relation to Ansaldo STS. It declined to comment on Elliott’s stake in Hitachi Kokusai.

Hitachi Kokusai and KKR both declined to comment.