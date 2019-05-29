As much as 90 per cent of Vietnam’s 4,000 health supplement makers face being closed down as the government begins a clean-up of an industry whose rapid growth is being fuelled by rising incomes and changing lifestyles.

At the very least, the supply of health supplements in Vietnam is likely to be disrupted as regulators make good on their commitment to tackling abuses and shut down manufacturers unable to comply with new tough standards.

An industry shake-up is also likely to benefit global manufacturers, which were quick to spot the potential of the Vietnamese consumer, along with a growing number of large, domestic manufacturers that have moved into the market.

Six in every 10 Vietnamese households take vitamins or supplements to prevent diseases, according to market research company Kantar Vietnam, while Euromonitor estimated the retail value of the country’s vitamins and health supplements market at $600m last year. Although still small by regional standards, the market grew 12 per cent a year between 2013 and 2018 and is expected to continue doing so for at least five more years.

This rapid growth has not gone unnoticed. Vietnam’s barely regulated health supplements market has been flooded with products ranging from plain old multivitamins to more outlandish pills promising a cure for the incurable.

Growth has been driven primarily by rising incomes and greater health awareness among Vietnam’s population of 96m. Vietnamese are increasingly reliant on health supplements as changing lifestyles expose them to more non-communicable diseases. The government is struggling to bring down smoking rates — among the highest in the world — while childhood obesity has been identified as a worsening problem in urban centres.

Health supplements are not covered by health insurance so the market depends entirely on consumer willingness to spend. World Bank data show Vietnam’s per capita out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure growing steadily, and more rapidly than its regional peers. As of 2016, Vietnamese were spending an average of $55 a year on healthcare.

Healthy global interest

Global direct selling companies have been quick to sense the potential of the Vietnamese market and were among the earliest providers of health supplements. In 2017, more than 70 per cent of the direct selling sector’s $364m revenue in the country was derived from the sale of health supplements, according to the Vietnam Competition Authority (VCA), the sector’s watchdog.

Amway arrived in Vietnam in 2008 and owns two manufacturing plants in the south of the country. Its second factory, which came online in 2015, was a $25m investment dedicated to health supplements.

Herbalife has also been gaining market share. According to the VCA, it was the biggest direct selling company by sales, with more than a quarter of the sector’s revenues in 2017, at nearly $91m. Other prominent foreign companies include China’s Tiens Group and New Image from New Zealand.

Low barriers to entry

Local manufacturers are capitalising on consumers’ preference for traditional and herbal products. Big local pharma companies such as DHG Pharmaceutical, Traphaco and Ha Tay Pharmaceutical have all entered the health supplement sector in recent years.

DHG Pharmaceutical, Vietnam’s biggest drugmaker, derives about 10 per cent of its annual revenues from sales of health supplements and “cosmeceuticals” — cosmetics whose manufacturers claim they have medical benefits — a ratio it aims to raise to 12 per cent next year.

VinFa, the drugmaking and distribution subsidiary of domestic conglomerate Vingroup, was launched in 2018 to produce “world-class” health supplements and vaccines, though its products are yet to enter the market.

Rapid, unregulated growth has created a problem for regulators who have struggled to address misleading and exaggerated advertising or poor quality or counterfeit goods

The Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) estimates there are 4,000 health supplement manufacturers in the market, most of which are small companies.

Rapid, unregulated growth has created a problem for regulators who have struggled to address misleading and exaggerated advertising and poor quality and counterfeit goods.

Until now, health supplements have been regulated by the VFA, subjecting them to food manufacturing standards that are more lenient than those applied to pharmaceuticals.

Such low barriers to entry have encouraged the rise of small producers. Bigger companies are not displeased to see the government taking action.

Tightening up

Last year, at the request of the VFA, the government issued a decree requiring health supplement manufacturers from July this year to comply with good manufacturing practices (GMP) similar to those imposed on pharmaceuticals manufacturers. Those who fail to meet the standards will no longer be allowed to operate.

“This is a necessary move. We should have enforced this a long time ago as it is common international practice. It will mean that products are safe to use and will help filter out unserious, unqualified businesses,” said Tran Dang, chairman of Vietnam Functional Food Association, a grouping of domestic and foreign groups.

We should have enforced [GMP] a long time ago as it is common international practice

For many producers, meeting new regulatory requirements will demand significant upgrading of manufacturing facilities, including shop floors, machinery and manufacturing procedures, as well as retraining employees.

The VFA believes as much as 90 per cent of the 4,000 manufacturers involved in the business will be unable to comply with GMP standards.

Mr Tran worries that implementation is being pushed through too quickly. He argued that businesses would need more than a year to secure capital and upgrade their facilities and, with fewer than two months until the deadline, only tens of manufacturers have so far been granted GMP certificates.

Despite the industry’s concerns, the VFA says it will stick with its July 1 deadline, suggesting that the market could face a virtual supply halt.

This may not hurt the bigger companies — Amway and DHG already have their certificates — but smaller players can expect a much more difficult operating environment ahead.

