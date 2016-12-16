General Atlantic buys majority stake in Swedish Zoopla

Growth equity firm General Atlantic has announced it will take a majority stake in Swedish real estate classifieds site Hemnet. The deal, reportedly valued at $210m, comes after a bid by Norwegian media group Schibsted was barred by Swedish competition regulators.

Hemnet, Sweden’s version of Rightmove and Zoopla in the UK, is the country’s sixth most popular website, with 2.5m unique monthly visitors — about a quarter of all Swedes.

In 2015, the site advertised 95 per cent of all Swedish homes for sale, brokering about 180,000 sales over the year.

“We love the classifieds category and business model and spend a lot of time looking for the best companies in this sector,” said Chris Caulkin, a principal at General Atlantic. “We have worked for 18 months to unlock this opportunity and will acquire a significant majority of the company.”

Hemnet was set up in 1998 as a non-profit initiative by two Swedish real estate broker associations, but pivoted in 2013 into a for-profit business, driven by listing fees. Last year it made net revenues of SEK182m (£15.6m) and pre-tax profits of SEK47m.

General Atlantic, whose online real estate classifieds investments include France’s Se Loger and Germany’s Immoweb via a partnership with Axel Springer, will partner with Swedish investment firm Merro, which will take a minority stake.

They join existing investors and founders Fastighetsmäklarförbundet (FMF) and Mäklarsamfundet (MS), the real estate broker associations in Sweden.

“It’s unique, because in Sweden, while the broker makes the listing, the seller pays for the listing themselves,” Mr Caulkin said. “Unlike sites like Rightmove, the website has a direct relationship with the homeowner. Hemnet is one of the strongest real estate classified sites we’ve seen in terms of market position and quality of product.”

Earlier this year, Schibsted — which is one of the world’s largest online classifieds players — withdrew its offer to buy 80 per cent of Hemnet after regulatory pressure from Sweden’s competition authorities, allowing General Atlantic to swoop in after months of waiting in the wings.

Ingrid Eiken, chairperson of Hemnet and chief executive of current owner MS, said at the time that she believed this was the wrong decision and that Schibsted was a better choice than a venture capitalist.

“Why should we sell to someone that only dresses the bride to make another deal or take it to the stock exchange?” she was quoted as saying in a report by industry analyst AIM Group. “If we wanted that, we could take Hemnet ourselves to the stock exchange. I would prefer an industrial owner with a long-term ambition.”

The new controlling shareholders say they have a long-term view and no plans to expand Hemnet outside its home market.

“These marketplaces tend to be very local. It’s super hard to develop from scratch, so entering a new market is tricky,” Mr Caulkin said. “The Swedish story is strong enough for us.”

Instead, they intend to invest in the technology powering the site. “Swedish consumers are highly advanced. There is a huge potential in better mobile services, and we believe they are ready for virtual reality shows of properties,” said Pierre Siri, a partner at Merro and founder of one of Sweden’s early online classified sites.

Hemnet declined to comment on the deal.