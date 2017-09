Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Germany’s ThyssenKrupp and India’s Tata Steel are to merge their European operations in a bid to create savings and reduce capacity in the continent’s oversupplied steel market. Matthew Vincent discusses the deal with Patrick McGee, Frankfurt correspondent, and Jonathan Eley, deputy head of the Lex column.

