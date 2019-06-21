As summer temperatures climb, I have been indulging in one of my favourite New York pleasures: cycling to work along the glorious West Side cycle path, by the shimmering expanse of the Hudson River. While the Big Apple is famous for traffic jams, yellow cabs and angry streets, one of the great legacies of Michael Bloomberg’s former tenure as New York mayor was the creation of protected bike paths.

Sadly, the network does not span the entire urban jungle. But it does make cycling less life-threatening and more pleasant. Indeed, the West Side path is so alluring, by the water and newly planted trees, that there are bike jams during the summer rush hour. But this year, as I pedal along, I can see a subtle change: the bike lanes are studded with precisely placed silver bollards.

A casual observer might assume that they are a traffic-management measure. Not so: 18 months ago a man called Sayfullo Saipov drove a truck for a mile along the West Side path, killing eight people in an act of terrorism. The New York City police initially responded by dumping ugly concrete blocks around the path to deter further attacks. But now cyclists are pedalling around the latest manifestation of a 21st-century trend: anti-terrorism urban architecture, in this case stylish bollards.

Is this a good thing? It is an interesting question, given that most of us unthinkingly navigate this type of defensive street furniture every day. And while it is becoming ubiquitous, views in the architectural community are distinctly mixed.

Of course, the idea of configuring cities with security in mind is not a new one. When I was growing up in London in the 1990s, the authorities proudly announced that they were turning the City into a “ring of steel” to deter IRA bombing attacks with checkpoints and traffic diversions. The police even removed litter bins (which was unbelievably irritating), in case these concealed bombs. Numerous other cities have erected barricades and protective structures too.

But what has changed in the past decade is that while urban planners used to make these measures highly visible, in order to reassure the public and/or deter attacks, there is now pressure to conceal them instead. The reason? No city mayor wants to admit that he or she is running scared from terrorists, in case this dampens business confidence, keeps tourists away, or simply fuels more fear among the population. At the same time, he or she cannot afford to ignore the security threats. “It’s a very difficult circle to square,” the mayor of one European metropolis explained to me during an FT conference on cities, held recently in Chicago.

So urban planners have responded by creating a new school of anti-terrorism design that tries to channel human behaviour into “safer” (more protected) patterns without anybody noticing, or feeling too intimidated. In doing so, they have drawn on insights from social science as well as from engineering.

In England some football stadiums, such as Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, have installed half-concealed barricades in the road which can be erected in a crisis. In New York, a designer called Joe Doucet recently showcased a cluster of 3D-printed concrete benches in Times Square; although they look like stylish street furniture, they will act like a barricade, because they weigh one ton and are linked by steel rods.

In Italy, architect Stefano Boeri is installing “anti-terror flowerpots” in urban spaces — filled with earth and plants, they are as impact-resistant as concrete, he says. And in Norway, Oslo’s government quarter has been redesigned since the 2011 terror attack to remove traffic from the vicinity and improve surveillance — albeit in a way that involves plenty of airy glass.

Some architects consider such innovations to be a sign of the sector’s ingenuity. Others argue that they are an overreaction to the horrific, but ultimately rare, instances of terrorism in our cities. After all, they argue, the chance of a terrorist attack hitting any single member of the urban population has been statistically tiny in recent years, compared with other threats. By installing these concealed security devices in our cities, we are in effect normalising the idea that we live in a state of constant “attack”.

I have some sympathy with those detractors: as I cycle beside the Hudson, those new silver barricades feel intrusive. But I can also see the challenge faced by urban leaders: voters today will not tolerate inaction if it is perceived to create more risks.

So these anti-terrorism architectural interventions seem likely to keep proliferating. Think of that the next time you weave past a tank-trap flowerpot or silver bollard; and then ask yourself whether they are a sign of human ingenuity — or a capitulation to fear. Either way, it is a dismal reflection of our age.

Follow Gillian on Twitter @gilliantett or email her at gillian.tett@ft.com

