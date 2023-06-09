Tesla and General Motors have struck a deal to let the Detroit carmaker’s customers plug in at 12,000 of the Texas company’s roadside chargers, and Turkey eased its long-running battle to defend the lira and the currency plunged. Plus, US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday agreed on an “Atlantic declaration” to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Turkish lira slumps as new economic team starts ‘intentional devaluation’

Biden and Sunak unveil ‘Atlantic declaration’ to strengthen economic ties

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com