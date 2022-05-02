This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students across the UK in years 12 and 13 are invited to enter the Young Economist of the Year competition run by the Royal Economic Society in association with the Financial Times.

Applicants — who need not be studying economics — have until July 10 to write up to 1,000 words on one of the five questions picked for this year.

The winning article will be published in the Financial Times and on the RES website and the author will receive £1,000, with £200 for each of the runners up.

Entries will be judged on originality, quality of writing, economic content and quality of the economic argument. They should answer a question on one of the following topics, described in detail on the competition website along with further guidance:

Regional inequality and “levelling up”

The UK’s “cost of living crisis”

The value of a university degree

Cryptocurrency and financial stability

The competition is part of the FT’s schools programme, which provides free access to the FT for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world.

Supporting ideas and data for entrants can be found in the FT. Full details and information on submission are available on the RES competition website.