Gender pay gap reporting became compulsory for UK companies with 250 or more employees last year. But those hoping to see swift action from employers to narrow the gap will be disappointed. Financial Times analysis of the data lodged in April 2018 reveals that the gap has barely shifted from the previous year. Sarah O’Connor discusses the findings with Sarah Gordon and Aleksandra Wisniewska





Contributors: Naomi Rovnick, FT Live reporter; Sarah O'Connor, investigations correspondent, Sarah Gordon, business editor and Aleksandra Wisniewska, data journalist. Producer: Fiona Symon