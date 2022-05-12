Ping An calls for HSBC break-up
Description: Turkish authorities have raised the pressure on the country’s banks to limit corporate clients’ purchases of foreign currency, US consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 8.3 per cent last month, and the EU will have to spend close to €200bn in the next five years to secure energy independence from Russia. Plus, the FT’s Tabby Kinder explains why HSBC’s biggest shareholder is pressuring the bank to split up.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Turkey dials up the pressure on banks as lira slides
US inflation stays at 40-year high defying expectations of bigger drop
EU warns of €195bn cost to free bloc from Russian energy
Peter Ma: China’s shy insurance tycoon bursts into the limelight
Saudi Aramco overtakes Apple as the world’s most valuable company
