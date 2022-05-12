Description: Turkish authorities have raised the pressure on the country’s banks to limit corporate clients’ purchases of foreign currency, US consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 8.3 per cent last month, and the EU will have to spend close to €200bn in the next five years to secure energy independence from Russia. Plus, the FT’s Tabby Kinder explains why HSBC’s biggest shareholder is pressuring the bank to split up.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Turkey dials up the pressure on banks as lira slides

US inflation stays at 40-year high defying expectations of bigger drop

EU warns of €195bn cost to free bloc from Russian energy

Peter Ma: China’s shy insurance tycoon bursts into the limelight

Saudi Aramco overtakes Apple as the world’s most valuable company

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.