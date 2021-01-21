Print this page

Challenges facing next chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy

Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Union has chosen Armin Laschet to replace Angela Merkel as party leader ahead of September’s federal elections, paving the way for the end of the Merkel era. Gideon discusses what a post-Merkel Germany will look like with Wolfgang Ischinger, veteran diplomat and chairman of the Munich Security Conference. 

Clips: UK Parliament, Welt Nachrichten


