Life insurance used to be a simple business. By pooling the longevity risk of individuals, insurance companies offered their customers peace of mind and financial security. But does that model work in an era in which life expectancy can vary dramatically depending on things like diet and exercise, and in which technology allows policies to be tailored to less risky consumers?

In his column this week, John Gapper argues that there is a difference between traditional forms of life insurance and bespoke personal life policies similar to private medical care or gym membership. Technology ensures that risk is being pooled less blindly than before.

What does this mean for the life insurance industry? One consequence could be that the cost of peace of mind for the unhealthy and unfit will rise steeply.

Janan Ganesh argues that the death of former US president George H W Bush is a reminder that direct experience of warfare was, for a generation of politicians, a pretty reliable inoculation against the temptations of ideology and extremism.

Roula Khalaf finds that defence ministers and policymakers around Europe are worrying about the effect that Brexit will have on UK-EU security co-operation.

Constanze Stelzenmueller suggests that Germany's defence of the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has created a foreign policy trap of Berlin's own making.

David Zweig, a China specialist based in Hong Kong, writes that the worsening trade war between Washington and Beijing should be seen as a skirmish in a wider battle for global technological hegemony.

What you’ve been saying

Parliament has already approved Brexit: letter from D R Myddelton, London, UK

It is sometimes suggested that there appears to be no parliamentary majority (in the House of Commons) for any course of action with respect to Brexit. But surely that is incorrect? Parliament has already voted in favour of the UK leaving the EU on March 29 2019, if necessary without a deal. The government should respect that decision.

In response to "Hype about artificial intelligence brings policy benefits" , obbby says:

People have such short memories …this is, what, the fourth or fifth AI hype wave in the past half a century? Despite all of the investments, we are not a single step closer to truly intelligent machines. The only thing that has changed is the tricks our "AI" can do have improved.

There has to be a second referendum: letter from Richard Orders, The Peak, Hong Kong

Your editorial “ Mrs May’s Brexit deal deserves conditional support” pulls no punches in pointing to the mendacity and deceit of the Leave campaign. But surely if you believe the British people were sold Brexit on a false prospectus, your conclusion should be there has to be a second referendum.

Today’s opinion

