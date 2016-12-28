Senior City figure upbeat on London role after Brexit

London will remain the world’s leading financial centre in spite of Brexit, according to a senior City figure, in remarks that will boost Tory Eurosceptics who say lobbyists have exaggerated the threat.

Mark Boleat, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, said there was considerable “nervousness” about a possible regulatory cliff-edge when Britain leaves the EU.

But he said: “I have no doubt that whatever happens in 2017, the City of London will remain the world’s leading financial centre.”

His comments reflect the view among pro-Brexit figures that the City will emerge with its global reputation intact, as lawyers devise ways to minimise the impact of leaving the EU.

Mr Boleat said it was vital that a transition deal was agreed early in negotiations to give the City enough time to adapt to a new regulatory regime; chancellor Philip Hammond is backing that cause.

“Firms’ nervousness can only be allayed if they know how they can continue running their business,” Mr Boleat said. “Important strategic business decisions are being delayed and much-needed investment postponed or withdrawn altogether.”

City UK, a lobby group, claimed in September that in certain conditions — with the UK denied “passport” access to European financial markets — there could be 70,000 job losses after Brexit.

But Steve Baker, a Tory MP co-chairman of Conservatives for Britain, said: “What I’m hearing is that there is no danger of London losing its status as Europe’s premier financial centre.”

John Redwood, a former Tory cabinet minister, said: “I think people are exaggerating the risks here. I don’t think the estimates of job losses are well based; I don’t think people can back them up — they are unduly pessimistic.”

Many of the predicted job losses revolve around fears that London could be stripped of clearing euro-denominated swaps in what is currently a multibillion pound market.

Mr Redwood admitted this had been a “major fear” in some quarters but said it was unlikely that Europe would strip both London and New York of the ability to handle such deals.

“If they want to be protectionist, they could say to banks under the ECB ‘you’re not allowed to clear euros in London or New York’ but they will be the losers because they won’t have access to some of the most liquid markets in London,” he said.

Gerard Lyons, former chief economics adviser to Boris Johnson at City Hall, said he was not convinced there would be net job losses. “Firms may have to make some changes but it would be wrong to talk about them moving huge amounts of stuff offshore.”

Lloyd’s of London, for example, may have to move part of its operations to the EU — but only with the loss of a few dozen jobs at the 328-year-old insurance market.

“I wouldn’t call it crying wolf, it just reflects the City not expecting a Leave vote and not being prepared. When you have been in the EU for so long the uncertainty does not help,” said Mr Lyons, who is now an adviser at the Policy Exchange think-tank.

One City adviser said banks still had the “nuclear option” of changing their domicile and depriving the exchequer of huge tax revenues. But he was not aware of any considering such a move.

Many of the big banks already have sufficient subsidiary operations in Frankfurt, Paris, Dublin or elsewhere in the EU, through which pan-European business could be rerouted. Most asset managers, likewise, have fund distribution arms in Luxembourg or Dublin.

Few financial services groups want to permanently change the way they operate before they have a better idea of whether it will be necessary. The government’s Brexit department and Treasury have asked City firms to communicate when they expect to take “irreversible decisions”. Banks say this equates to the point at which they would shift clients from a London-based entity to one in a rival EU financial centre.

US banks would face the most disruption from a “hard” Brexit, as they would have to reroute large volumes of business through European subsidiaries — a laborious process that they say would take far longer to implement than the two-year window for Brexit negotiations.

For some big US banks, the fallback plan is to continue with “back-to-back” transactions where a client is based and execute a mirror trade in London to reconcile the books in the British capital. Such an arrangement would be inefficient in the long term, but may be necessary if there is no transitional period.

Some Brexiters have raised the idea of “brass-plate” subsidiaries in an alternative EU hub — operations that would house few staff and merely act as conduit of business back to London.

But few believe this is a viable option, given the expectation that eurozone regulators would require real business to be transacted on the ground, with risk and control functions also appended locally.