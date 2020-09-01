Simon Case was formally announced on Monday as cabinet secretary and head of the UK civil service, tasked primarily with delivering Boris Johnson’s agenda for shaking up Whitehall.

The 41-year-old’s appointment to the highly influential position coincided with the revamp of the Cabinet Office with a new “Nasa-style” control centre with real-time data screens, masterminded by the prime minister’s influential adviser Dominic Cummings.

But one government insider said the first day of the new working space had not gone entirely to plan: the data monitoring screens were fully ready and yet officials had to bring in their own laptops. “It’s not exactly Nasa yet,” said one individual.

Despite the stalled start, Mr Case’s promotion is an affirmation that the “hard rain” pledged by Mr Cummings, Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, will soon fall across Whitehall — with radical changes to recruitment in the civil service and the structures of government departments.

The department facing the most dramatic change is the Cabinet Office, the heart of the civil service machine that has drawn the ire of Mr Cummings and Number 10. In the words of one official it is “a complex beast that plays a really important role”.

The Cabinet Office’s functions are split into two broad categories: the headquarter functions for critical parts of government, such as the Government Digital Service, and the policy delivery roles traditionally overseen by the cabinet secretary.

I don’t think Case is a pushover and he won’t allow for a full-scale destruction of the Cabinet Office

It is the latter functions that Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson are eager to reform. With the construction of a new control centre at 70 Whitehall, the grand building where the Cabinet Office is based, the policy functions are being brought closer to Number 10 to form an “Office for the Prime Minister.”

As part of the integration, a new office space has been designed by Mr Cummings to allow for more collaborative working. Mr Cummings and other officials from 10 Downing Street moved to the area on Monday.

In a blog post last year, Mr Cummings negatively compared the Cabinet Room in 10 Downing Street to control rooms at Nasa and the Large Hadron Collider and said there was a need for more interactive functions.

“There are effectively no tools,” he wrote. “In the 19th century at least Lord Salisbury used the fireplace as a tool. He would walk around the table, gather sensitive papers, and burn them at the end of meetings. The fire is now blocked.

“The only other tool, the clock, did not work when I was last there. Over a century, the physical space in which politicians make decisions affecting potentially billions of lives has deteriorated.”

Although the changes are being driven by Mr Cummings, one former senior civil servant said that the desire for reform went beyond Mr Johnson’s inner circle with many mandarins sympathising with the government’s agenda.

“The civil service can behave as a self-perpetuating cast — it’s not a very modern or democratic way to behave. Parts of it are deeply hostile to newcomers and it is very bad at using outside experience. Coronavirus has brought that into sharper focus,” the individual said.

While Mr Case’s appointment was met with surprise by some senior civil servants who believed his relative youth ruled him out for the role, many officials widely praised him. One colleague said he was “genuinely outstanding” and another said he was “one of the best brains of his generation”.

Mr Case played a central role in the Brexit talks during Theresa May’s government, including some back channel communications between London and Dublin at sensitive moments in late 2017. While Mr Case was respected by his counterparts, the main outcome from talks — the so-called Northern Ireland backstop — came to be seen as one of the biggest miscalculations of the Brexit negotiation.

The new cabinet secretary is widely known across Whitehall simply as “Case”. Some colleagues said he is an effective operator and courtier, but others within the civil service questioned whether he is independent minded.

The successful integration of Number 10 and the Cabinet may now depend on Mr Case himself. Whitehall insiders suggested that rather than join Mr Cummings in the revamped Cabinet Office operation, the new cabinet secretary acknowledged the power of proximity and was likely to stay with Mr Johnson in Number 10.

“It’s the only known case of where people work for the PM want to move away from him. Power sits with the prime minister and normally it’s a hot competition to get closer to him. Unless [the] PM moves to 70 Whitehall, people will find ways back to Number 10,” a well-placed official said.

“They want to the system to deliver what they want, which is fair enough. But I don’t think Case is a pushover and he won’t allow for a full-scale destruction of the Cabinet Office.”