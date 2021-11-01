This deal presented choices to bidders and the declarer. Would you have made the right decision at the right time?

Bidding

Dealer: East

Game All

North East South West — NB 1H NB 3H NB 4H

At some tables, West opted not to overcall 1S. This provided an inference which enabled declarer to succeed. West led A♠, K♠ and 6♠, and East ruffed the third round, before exiting with 6♦. Declarer won and, reflecting that West held ♠AK865 and had not overcalled, deduced that had West also held K♥, he would certainly have entered the auction. So, declarer played to A♥, hoping to drop East’s now singleton K♥.

If West had — like most — overcalled 1S, would it have changed South’s thinking? At the table, it did. No one made 4H after West overcalls. West’s overcall will influence declarer into taking the heart finesse. Of course, if you routinely overcall 1S on this type of hand, perhaps it shouldn’t. Instead, maybe lead Q♥ from hand and, if West does not cover (he never should, but with ♥Kx often incorrectly does), rise with A♥, and play for the drop.

At some tables, over North’s 3H raise or equivalent, South re-bid 3NT. Where West did not overcall 1S, he always led 6♠, which leads to defeat. But, where West had overcalled 1S, they were put off from leading spades, since they imagined South with ♠QJ10x. At duplicate, players stretch to play in no-trump contracts and often do so with only one stopper, so 6♠ is my lead whether or not I have overcalled.

