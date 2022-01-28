This edition features these stories from ft.com

Apple’s revenue hits another record as it navigates supply chain crunch

New Russian gas projects face sanctions if Ukraine attacked

UK businesses urged to prepare for Russian state cyber attacks

Report into No 10 ‘partygate’ scandal held up by police investigation

Ex-Deutsche Bank traders have Libor-rigging convictions overturned

