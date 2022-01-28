Episode 88
Headlines include Apple Inc, Ukraine conflict, cyber warfare, Boris Johnson and Libor scandal
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Apple’s revenue hits another record as it navigates supply chain crunch
New Russian gas projects face sanctions if Ukraine attacked
UK businesses urged to prepare for Russian state cyber attacks
Report into No 10 ‘partygate’ scandal held up by police investigation
Ex-Deutsche Bank traders have Libor-rigging convictions overturned
