The political and constitutional crisis that is unfolding in Italy serves as a useful reminder that Brexit is just one of many challenges facing the EU, and not the most demanding at that.

Italy was one of the six signatories to the EU’s founding 1957 Treaty of Rome. It is the eurozone’s third-largest economy. Its geographical location puts it on the front line of the long-term migrant and refugee pressures on Europe.

Italy is also home to the strongest anti-establishment populist political forces in any western European democracy. All in all, events in Italy weigh more on the EU’s destiny than events in the UK, which has been a semi-detached member of the bloc for most of the 45 years since its entry in 1973.

Brexit or no Brexit, the UK’s abiding interest ought to be — as it has been since at least the end of the second world war, and as Theresa May has sometimes argued — in a politically stable, economically prosperous Continental Europe. It makes no sense for Britons to take gleeful delight in the thought that the Italian turmoil may bring about the EU’s demise.

Yet politicians and commentators on the continent who suspect some Brexiters of wishing this outcome are by no means wrong. Michael Gove, the UK’s environment secretary, said in a speech in April 2016, two months before the Brexit referendum: “For Europe, Britain voting to leave will be the beginning of something potentially even more exciting — the democratic liberation of a whole continent.”

In European capitals such rhetoric is seen as a threat, not an inspiration. It appears to place at least some ministers in Mrs May’s cabinet on the side of iconoclastic Italian politicians such as Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right, anti-immigrant League, and Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Some pro-Brexit parliamentarians in Mrs May’s Conservative party are attracted to Mr Salvini and Mr Di Maio because of the two Italian politicians’ critical attitude to the EU and impatience with eurozone rules. Such views fit neatly into the Brexiters’ conception of Europe.

Other Conservatives do not feel ideologically close to either Five Star or the League, but relish the prospect that these two parties may plunge the 19-nation eurozone into trouble. The knock-on risks that this might pose for the British economy are brushed aside or played down.

However, there are some aspects to the Italian radicals’ political project that ought to make any self-respecting Conservative deeply uncomfortable. These include Mr Salvini’s call for mass deportations of migrants and his desire, shared with Mr Di Maio, for a decisive tilt towards Russia in foreign policy.

Mr Salvini and his ultra-right ally, Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy party, loudly denounced their own government and other western countries for expelling Russian diplomats after the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. Mr Salvini’s party signed a co-operation accord last year with the United Russia party of President Vladimir Putin.

In short, the League and Five Star Movement are hardly the sort of political movements for which the UK Conservatives are natural cheerleaders. But it seems that the hostility of some Tories to the EU is so all-consuming that it blinds them to the unsavoury side of these movements.

Further reading

The real cost of Brexit is in missed opportunities

“History might come to record the real cost of Brexit as all the other things not done. A generation of MPs, civil servants and public intellectuals are engaged with one open-ended mission. It is where they must spend their energies and political capital.” ( Janan Ganesh in the FT)

Life after Brexit: what voters care about

“Believe it or not, Brexit isn’t everything. It may dominate life in Westminster and Whitehall, as well as the media, but by the time the next general election comes around domestic issues will count.” (Matt Bevington of The UK in a Changing Europe, in The Times)

Brexiters are right to panic — they’ve failed to deliver utopia

“They may have all the tabloids on their side. They may be able to call on the deep pockets of Eurosceptic hedge fund managers. But they’re running out of excuses and they can feel that momentum is starting to ebb away from their cause. That is why they are now turning on each other like rats in a sack, frantically looking to blame anyone and anything but themselves.” (Nick Clegg in The i)

Hard numbers

A rebound in retail spending in April after a disastrous March was a rarity in UK economic data this spring. Growth in spending exceeded expectations and suggested that economic momentum was not grinding to a halt, writes Chris Giles in a review of how the British economy was shaping up this year.

But the relief on the high street after a miserable first quarter was not conclusive evidence that the economy was back on track. Policymakers and economists were divided about whether weakness in the first three months of the year was an aberration primarily because of the extreme cold weather blown in from Siberia by the “Beast from the East”, or an indication that underlying trends were sickly.

The future trajectory for interest rates and household living standards will be heavily influenced by how strongly the economy has been performing in the second quarter, and some of the relevant data — but not all — are now available for review. Read more

FT Brexit and beyond summit

On June 12, we will be holding the FT Brexit and Beyond Summit: Planning for Post-Brexit Growth at Hilton London Bankside.

Bringing together experts from across business, politics and academia, we will explore the economic transition facing the UK, hear case studies of how businesses are planning for the future and discuss how success can be achieved in a post-Brexit landscape.

Speakers include Liam Fox, International Trade secretary, Ann Cairns, President of International Markets at Mastercard and Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of John Lewis.

Save 15 per cent with discount code FT15. For the full agenda, speaker line-up and to book, please visit the website: live.ft.com/Brexit