He is one of Australia’s best rugby union players, possessing a unique blend of power and speed that rips open opposition defences. But when Israel Folau posted homophobic remarks on Instagram last month, he sparked a crisis that risks tearing the national team apart just months before the World Cup in Japan.

Rugby Australia, the sport’s governing body, acted quickly by sacking the 30-year-old athlete over a post that declared gay people, adulterers, liars and several categories of sinners would go to hell. Folau’s appeal against his sacking will take place at a Rugby Australia hearing on Saturday.

It was the second time Folau, a deeply observant Christian of Tongan heritage, has posted derogatory remarks about homosexuals, prompting authorities to rule that he had breached the game’s code of conduct and terminate his A$4m (US$2.8m) four-year contract.

“It was made clear to him that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action,” said Raelene Castle, Rugby Australia’s chief executive.

Ahead of the hearing, several Australian players of Polynesian heritage protested against the handling of a case that touches on issues of employment law, freedom of speech and religion and commercial considerations in sport.

The public divisions are sparking fears that some Pacific Islander players could follow Folau out of the game if he loses his appeal. Taniela Tupou, the Tonga-born hooker for the Wallabies, wrote on Facebook last week: “Might as well sack me and all the other Pacific Islands rugby players around the world because we have the same Christian beliefs.”

Players with Polynesian heritage are a powerhouse in world rugby, making up a fifth of players at the 2015 World Cup and a third of Australia’s current team. Many Tongans, Fijians and Samoans are as passionate about Christianity as they are about rugby — a point epitomised by Fiji’s rugby Sevens players, who sang a hymn on the pitch after winning their country’s first gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

Willie Ofahengaue, the first Tongan to represent the Wallabies and now the Victoria state head of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, told reporters that Folau had a right to freedom of “speech and religion”.

Rugby Australia argues that although expressing religious beliefs is permitted, demonising minority groups is not, and risks damaging the image of a sport that has worked hard to promote diversity.

There are also fears that the controversy could dent the sport’s parlous finances, with Rugby Australia recently forced to drop one of its teams in Super Rugby — an international competition involving Argentine, Australian, Japanese, New Zealand and South African clubs — over a cash crunch caused by declining attendances.

Taniela Tupou, in red shirt, said rugby players of Polynesian heritage tend to share Folau's Christian beliefs © AFP

The Wallabies are also struggling on the field, slipping to sixth in the world rankings, a historic low.

Rugby Australia’s main sponsor is Qantas, which is headed by Alan Joyce, a gay man who is an advocate for diversity and campaigned in Australia’s recent plebiscite on same-sex marriage. The airline told the Financial Times that Folau’s comments were “really disappointing and clearly don’t reflect the spirit of inclusion and diversity that we support”.

Jack Anderson, professor of sport law at the University of Melbourne, said sponsors have increasing influence over sports, often acting as moral agents to ensure the values they espouse align with their own. He cites the example of Magellan, an Australian fund manager, which cancelled a A$20m sponsorship with Cricket Australia after the national team was caught cheating in South Africa last year.

Legal experts say Folau’s case is a test for the ability of sports organisations and companies to police how players and employees communicate in the social media era, when posts go viral and reach millions of people within hours.

Just days after Folau made his homophobic post last month, England’s Rugby Football Union formally reprimanded Billy Vunipola, a player of Tongan descent, for “liking” Folau’s homophobic social media post and stating: “Man was made for a woman to procreate that was the goal no?”

Rugby Australia shows little sign of backing down. Michael Cheika, coach of the Wallabies, said he would not be able to pick Folau because his team represented “everyone in Australia”.

Tim Horan, a former Wallaby who now works as a TV commentator, expressed hope Folau would apologise and return to playing rugby. “It would be a shame and a huge loss to rugby if he doesn’t play again.”