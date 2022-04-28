This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Living costs, inflation, economic welfare, real wages

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Cabinet split on plan to cut UK food tariffs as grocery bills rise 5.9%

What is meant by food inflation?

What are the main determinants of price rises?

What is the current inflation rate?

Using the article, explain what the cost of living crisis refers to?

What economic policies have been put in place by Rishi Sunak to help with this crisis?

What economic policies can be implemented to help with the rise in living costs? Explain why

Noaf Al-Diraa, Alperton Community School