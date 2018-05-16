The Chinese like replicas of foreign landmarks. There is a chunk of Venice near Tianjin and an Eiffel Tower in Tianducheng. Not to be outdone, Qianhai has a version of the London Metal Exchange, complete with outcry trading ring. It might as well be a backdrop for wedding photos like the other two: no trading is going on.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange, owner of the LME, has so far failed to win approval from Chinese regulators to deal in non-ferrous metals in Qianhai. Cue mutterings on the fringes of LME Asia Week, beginning on Thursday. Critics — plenty of those in the hard-nosed commodities industry — will say the purchase of LME for £1.388bn in 2012 was ill-starred, despite “lucky” eights in the purchase price.

The deal certainly has not lived up to its hype so far. It was meant to pave the way for LME, a 140-year-old venue, to open exchanges and warehouses in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals. It has been an uphill struggle for Charles Li, the HKEX boss who inked the deal. Local venues have good commercial reasons to lobby against incursions.

Tempting to conclude, as many do, that HKEX overpaid in a shootout with Intercontinental Exchange back in late 2012. After all, the Asian exchanges group stumped up 32 times earnings adjusted for fee increases. There should be more evidence, surely, in the accounts of LME’s main UK holding companies, published this week.

Instead, LME appears to have more than washed its face. Total profits before tax were $154m on revenue and other income of $281m. A figure of about $159m for ebitda (cash earnings) can be derived from the accounts. This compares with a purchase value of about $2.7bn for LME at today’s prices, inclusive of an investment in clearing.

Exchange groups commonly trade at around trailing 17 times earnings. So HKEX made a decent purchase. If Chinese expansion has stalled, that is an affair for HKEX, not LME members who pocketed its cash six years ago.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Please tell us what you think of HKEX and LME in the comments section below.