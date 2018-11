Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi has become embroiled in a public row with the country’s central bank and its governor Urjit Patel, which critics say puts the independence of the Reserve Bank of India at risk. Victor Mallet, the FT's Asia news editor, tells Katie Martin the story.





Contributors: Adam Samson, head of FastFT, Katie Martin, capital markets editor and Victor Mallet, Asia news editor. Producer: Fiona Symon