​The Financial Times is currently planning the second edition of the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, to be published early in 2020.

The FT, in partnership with Statista, the German data provider, will seek to identify Asia-Pacific companies with some of the strongest revenue growth between the years 2015 and 2018.

They will be featured in a Special Report in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. Last year’s report can be found here.

For us to determine whether to include your company on this high-profile list, we invite you to send us your revenue figures for the years 2015 and 2018 as well as some additional information, including your company’s headcount at the end of those years.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward at this website. Please register and provide this data by September 11.

Why should my company participate?

New business opportunities

Inclusion in the list is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, and investors around the world.

Employer branding

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being featured in the high-profile ranking will not only increase awareness of you as an employer, it also gives potential employees an understanding of your company’s future potential.

Effective media coverage

The ranking will be covered in a special report, a third section within the weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. While the full ranking will be published online, FT reporters will focus on particularly interesting companies, sectors and trends in the articles of a special report that will appear in both print and on FT.com.

Reputation

Winners will also have the opportunity to license a special logo that states they are one of APAC’s Growth Champions¹.

Access to more than 1m facts

All participants that provide us with data on their revenue will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the top companies selected for inclusion in the list.

Who is eligible?

In order to be included in the ranking your company must meet the following criteria:

Headquartered in one of the following 11 Asia-Pacific locations: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea or Taiwan

Alternatively headquartered in mainland China in one of the following cities: Dongguan, Foshan, Guangzhou, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Shenzhen, Zhaoqing, Zhongshan or Zhuhai

Revenues of at least $100,000 in 2015

Revenues of at least $1m in 2018

Entrepreneurial independence (the company must not be a subsidiary)

The revenue growth between 2015 and 2018 was primarily organic

Share price has not fallen 50 per cent or more since 2018 (if the company is listed on a stock exchange)

How do I register?

Step one: Online registration

Please register with Statista by September 11 2019. Alternatively, you can download the form and send it to FT1000-Asia-Pacific@statista.com upon completion. You can find the English version of the form here.

Step two: Verification of revenue information

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use one of the forms below for this purpose. The form must be signed in person by a Managing Director or a member of your Executive Committee (CEO or CFO). It must then be sent to Statista by email, fax, or mail. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

• Online registration PDF

• Verification form PDF