The Trump administration has escalated its attacks on international organisations by threatening to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court if it attempts to investigate American citizens or its allies.

It comes as the ICC’s chief prosecutor is considering an investigation into alleged abuses by US military personnel in Afghanistan. The administration said it would also close down an office the Palestine Liberation Organisation maintains in Washington over its push to persuade the ICC to investigate alleged crimes by Israel.

While the US has never joined the ICC, which is based in The Hague, it has co-operated with its investigations, including into genocide in Darfur. The attack is the latest move by Donald Trump to walk away from international institutions that he believes constrain the US overseas. (FT)

Baby steps for US-EU trade talks

The two trading partners are on course for a partial trade deal related to reducing regulatory hurdles. A full trade deal to slash tariffs remains far off, but the apparent progress could limit any new flare-ups. Meanwhile, China and the US are on route to an all-out trade war, writes Gideon Rachman. (FT)

Jack to hit the road

Daniel Zhang is to replace Jack Ma as chairman of Alibaba in one year, adding the role to his existing job as chief executive. The transition at the top of China’s most valuable company is the first generational change in the nation’s youthful private tech sector — and it was a decade in the making. (FT, Nikkei Asian Review)

Complicated talks ahead for Sweden

After a near dead-heat between parties on the centre-left and -right, it could be weeks or months until a new government is formed. There was a collective sigh of relief from moderates on election night, but that cannot disguise the fact their base is eroding, writes Tony Barber. (FT)

2100 and the four-day work week

If you were hoping for a shortened work week within your lifetime, do not hold your breath. A prominent UK union leader has told employees they should aim to win a four-day work week by 2100. (FT)

Cosmic risk

Most of us think every day about the weather on earth. But severe space storms could be even more destructive than extreme weather. The greatest solar storm on record for example, the so-called Carrington event of 1859, wrecked the world’s newly-installed telegraph networks. (FT)

Russia-China war games

Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the start of a five-day showcase of Russia’s military might. An estimated 300,000 Russian troops as well as 3,200 Chinese troops will take part. (FT)

Right to be forgotten

Europe’s top judges will on Tuesday be asked to decide the limits of a person’s ability to demand that internet search engines hide incorrect, out-of-date or potentially embarrassing information about them. It will be a one-day hearing. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's Week Ahead.

Argentina’s crisis

In case you missed it, the weekend’s Big Read explores the contagion haunting Argentina and other emerging markets. It asks this vital question: if the country’s technocratic government, which heads the G20 and has followed economic orthodoxy while also enjoying full international support, cannot ride out fickle markets, who can? (FT)

Purdue’s ‘one-two’ opioid punch

Our pharmaceuticals correspondent David Crow takes a deep dive into the opioid crisis, highlighting how sales techniques at Purdue Pharma to boost its OxyContin drug targeted inexperienced doctors, while underplaying the risks of abuse. (FT)

China factories’ latest offer: childcare

As younger Chinese people are less willing than their parents to work in a distant factory, businesses are offering temporary childcare in order to reunite migrant workers with the children they have left behind. (FT)

Lehman in the spotlight

Lehman in the spotlight

In the latest coverage from our financial crisis series, junior staff who worked at Lehman Brothers talk about how the bank’s collapse affected them. Last week a former officer at the bank also wrote about why the bank should have been saved, while the FT’s John Authers admitted he chose not write about a bank run after Lehman’s fall. (FT)

Why you should stop yelling at your kids

It does not make you look authoritative. In fact, it makes you look out of control to your kids and makes you look weak. (NYT)

Scope for progress

The FT’s second annual gender diversity review polled 70 of the world’s biggest banks, insurers, asset managers and professional services companies about their efforts to promote gender diversity. The result? Marginal progress. Senior men still outnumber women almost 3:1. (FT)

Trump’s China pivot

Trump's China pivot

The FT's James Politi has taken over the trade beat in Washington and has chosen the Donald Trump's pivot to China as the subject of his first Free Trade newsletter. To successfully direct all the US's firepower towards China is a tantalising notion in Washington, but questionable in practice, he writes.

How central banks used QE

Since the financial crisis, central banks led by the US have used quantitative easing on a large scale, aiming to lower borrowing costs and stop another crisis. The FT’s John Authers charts their strategies. (FT)