Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of America’s largest sports retailers, has decided to stop selling assault-style rifles and end gun sales to people under 21 after a teenager used an AR-15 to kill 17 people at a high school in Florida.

The group, based in Pittsburgh, said it had sold a shotgun in November to Nikolas Cruz, the former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas who is accused of attacking the school. The gun had not been used in the attack, Dick’s said, “but it could have been. Clearly this indicates on so many levels that the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens.”

In a statement signed by Edward Stack, the group’s chairman and chief executive, Dick’s called on elected officials “to enact common sense gun reform” and pass regulations banning assault-style weapons, raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, ban high-capacity magazines and bump stocks and require universal background checks.

Donald Trump has raised the possibility of changing age limits on gun buyers but — like Republicans in control of Congress — has mostly focused on other proposals such as arming teachers rather than restricting access to high-powered weapons.

The announcement by Dick’s, a New York-listed group with a market capitalisation of $3.4bn, marks one of the biggest steps taken by a US company after a massacre that has brought business into America’s gun debate in a way that has rarely been seen before.

Their responses to the February 14 shooting have diverged, with most of the large brands that had offered deals and discounts to the 5m-strong membership of the National Rifle Association cutting their ties to the group, which has lobbied against stronger gun laws.

FedEx was among the exceptions, facing social media calls for a boycott as it chose to maintain its discount for NRA members even as it said it believed assault rifles should be restricted to the military. Delta Air Lines, one of the companies to end its deal with the NRA, faced a political backlash in its home state of Georgia, where Republican politicians said they would block a tax bill that would benefit Delta unless the airline changed its stance.

Dick’s cited the Stoneman students who have spoken out on television and social media to campaign for gun reform, and for businesses to side against the NRA. “We have heard you. The nation has heard you,” said Mr Stack.

Dick’s supported the Second Amendment, which enshrines Americans’ right to bear arms, he said. “But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America — our kids.”

After the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, Dick’s suspended sales of “modern sporting rifles” for a while, only to resume them later, but its statement this time went further.