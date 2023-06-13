This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘Where’s the recession?’

Ethan Wu

Pushkin. They say a recession is when your neighbour gets laid off; a depression is when you get laid off. But what if none of us get laid off?

[MUSIC PLAYING]

That’s the question that an increasing number of folks on Wall Street have been asking recently after, I don’t know, 12, 18 months of everyone saying recession is three months away. What if it’s not three months away? This is Unhedged, the new markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I’m reporter Ethan Wu here in New York, joined on Tuesdays by FT markets editor Katie Martin. Katie, what are we doing here?

Katie Martin

I don’t know. It’s slightly terrifying and it’s very exciting. But I think what we’re doing here is talking about whatever we jolly well want to in markets and finance. Whatever is the hot issue of the day, whatever is the big question of the day, we’re gonna try and unpack it for ourselves, frankly, and also for our listeners.

Ethan Wu

Yes. Kind of a live diary of what we’re thinking about.

Katie Martin

(Laughs) Yes.

Ethan Wu

And today it’s the US economy, Katie. I wanna segment this discussion about the economy into kind of three sections, you know: strong, mixed and weak. Different types of economic data pointing different directions.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

Because there’s a lot of stuff in each bucket. We recently wrote over at the Unhedged newsletter, chopping up 11 different economic indicators into these three categories. And it was hard. I mean, there’s a lot of edge cases, there’s a lot of ones you can go either way, but we’ve picked three particularly clear data points to try to lay out kind of where we are. So let’s start with strong, Katie. What is the strong part of the US economy?

Katie Martin

Never bet against US jobs numbers.

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Katie Martin

And yet the market does every time, right? So every Friday — well, the first Friday of every month — we get the US jobs numbers, the non-farm payrolls, the Mac Daddy of the econ data calendar, (Ethan laughs) the number one thing that everyone in finance and markets watches. And every time Wall Street says, oh, we’ve got some jobs numbers, these jobs numbers are going to be terrible. It’s about time we saw a real pullback in the jobs market because there’s a recession coming. don’t you know? And every single time this number just blows way past expectations. And the smartest minds in the business seemingly cannot get payrolls anywhere close to right. This number has always been one that you can’t guess. We used to have like a sweepstake in the office for payrolls. It’s really hard number to predict, but the pattern is clear. Wall Street is consistently underestimating the US jobs market. And this is a major problem with the recession narrative because everybody knows, or do they? But everybody knows you can’t have a recession without people losing jobs. And this just isn’t happening.

Ethan Wu

Absolutely. And I ran some numbers on this the other day, and it really surprised me how strong payroll growth is compared to kind of past expansion. So in the last three months, that would be, I believe, March through May, the average monthly job gain’s been 280,000. During the 2010 to 2019 economic expansion after the financial crisis, the average was 180,000 jobs a month. So we’re 100,000 above where we were in the last expansion per month. I mean, that is just really blistering. And any of the slowing and, you know, we have gotten some slowing. It was stronger in ’21.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

And I think you can say it was stronger in ’22 as well. That’s just cooling off from being red hot. That’s not any kind of, you know, recessionary indicator at all.

Katie Martin

Yeah, but the fact that the market keeps saying effectively, we think this number is going to be bad and then it comes out good — that is the whole problem with markets now, right? So we’ve had a huge rally in the S&P 500 so far this year. Stocks are just like motoring higher and people are miserable about it. Everyone hates this rally. You know, any normal year, you’d see US stocks up whatever, 12, 14 per cent and people will be like, well, hey, let’s crack out the champagne. But this time, pretty much everyone I spoke to was like, Nope, this is gonna end in tears. There’s gonna be recession. I understand there hasn’t been one yet and that I’ve been saying there’s definitely gonna be one any minute now all year and it hasn’t happened. But I swear there’s gonna be one. And there’s just this real disconnect between certainly the jobs numbers and just the tone among every fund manager that you speak to.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And I think that tone kind of comes down to there is evident economic weakness right now and it kind of takes us to the weak part of the economy. Really, the soggiest bit unambiguously to me is manufacturing.

Katie Martin

Mm-hmm.

Ethan Wu

Right. There’s this monthly survey number put out by the Institute for Supply Management of US Manufacturers, and it’s been contracting for several months now. It’s not quite yet in deep recession territory. That takes several more months. But with every passing month, it looks more and more convincing that at least the good side of the economy right, not services, but the good side of the economy is in a sectoral recession. And I think you can tell a pretty convincing story about this, right? Everyone bought an air fryer, two Pelotons and five PlayStations, you know, during the pandemic.

Katie Martin

You’ve been talking to my sister. (Laughter) That’s exactly what she did.

Ethan Wu

Well, there was literally a PlayStation shortage, right? Like this is and, you know, America barely kept running. And I think you look at the data now, adjusted for inflation, demand for goods is flat. But then we have all this inventory build-up, right?

Katie Martin

Exactly.

Ethan Wu

Still, you go to the warehouses and there’s a bunch of stuff that you gotta sell. And so retailers are having to do discounting, trying to get inventory out the door and when you have flat demand plus an inventory build-up that means the supply side has to shrink, right? There’s no way around that.

Katie Martin

Yeah. And again, all things being equal, in the long run, that should be bad for employment. But you’re just not, just not seeing it. But yeah, clearly this massive inventory build that we saw a few months ago is really starting to bite now. And as you say, that sector is unambiguously in a certain amount of trouble. But what’s in the middle, what’s the kind of yeah. Don’t know.

Ethan Wu

To me, the big mixed data point, the big question mark, the shrug, credit conditions, are banks gonna keep lending? I mean, it’s only been like, what, three months since Silicon Valley Bank failed. And the question there has always been, is that kind of presaging things to come. Does that mean other regional lenders, other small banks that are facing competition for their deposits, does that mean they have to raise their drawbridges to stop extending credit? And once you stop the extension of credit, the party’s over?

Katie Martin

Yeah. And interestingly, there’s a similar sort of dynamic playing out in the corporate bond market. So, you know, if you’re a company and you wanna borrow some money. Yes, you can go to your bank and ask for some, or you could go out into the public bond markets and see if you can find a bunch of investors to buy your debt. That market is, like, operating at quite weird, different levels simultaneously. So what bankers are saying to me is that if you’re a good, reliable, safe company with a good credit rating, absolutely. Knock yourself out. You can definitely borrow money in the bond markets. Investors are looking for anything with a bit of yield. They will give you a relatively easy shake here. If there is anything funky about your business, if your rating has been cut, if there’s anything esoteric or niche about what you do, if you’re on the sort of sketchier end of the high-yield market, nah, the market is just closed to you. This is not happening. So on the face of it, this market is kind of operating fairly normally, but it’s like, you know, a duck with its little flappy feet flapping away under the surface. There’s a lot of hard work being done here to keep that market floating.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, And I think it’s worth just spelling out, right, that you talk about the bond market. I was talking about banks. These in some ways are kind of the same thing. There’s credit being extended from a lender to a borrower to finance some kind of economic activity.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

And when that slows down, regardless of what market it comes in, it has ripple effects because, OK, that company doesn’t have access to credit anymore so they have a problem on their balance sheet. Maybe they have to cut costs by laying off people, by getting rid of office assets or whatever other way they can to lower their costs. And then if someone gets laid off or they have to sell an office building, well, that’s someone else’s income, right? And that ripples that again through the economy.

Katie Martin

But what we’re not seeing, you know, certainly after Silicon Valley Bank went down, there was a lot of kind of hand-wringing and people saying commercial lending is just, it’s in serious trouble here. This whole thing is just gonna stop. It hasn’t stopped. So there’s something there for bulls and bears alike, right? If you want to build a bullish case about the US economy, you can say, look, SVB failed and it’s all fine. If you want to build a bear case, you can say, well, it’s coming. There’s massive pullback in lending from the banks. And also you’ve got a corporate bond market that’s not in the best possible health. This is gonna hurt. You can make that swing either way.

Ethan Wu

So we’ve got employment strong, we’ve got manufacturing weak, and we’ve got credit conditions as this kind of big question mark about what happens next. But you know, Katie, this is the Unhedged podcast. Let’s not mess around, alright? I wanna pin you down on when is the recession, because there will be one that’s just a fact of financial capitalism, is that you have downturns. When’s it gonna be, Katie? What would be your best guess? Let’s do it in terms of quarters, because I think months is a little too hard. Quarters.

Katie Martin

Well, look, first of all, when’s it gonna be? I don’t know. Like some investors that I speak to are like, yes, I’ve been wrong about this recession. It hasn’t landed yet, but maybe it’s gonna be a special sort of recession where people still have jobs and different bits of the economy will go into recession at different times and you might not even notice.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, the so-called rolling recession, right?

Katie Martin

That’s a very creative way of being wrong about your recession call that you had at the start of the year. And I respect it. (Ethan laughs) And I just, I can’t see it currently based on the jobs numbers. And look, I’m not Janet Yellen, Treasury secretary. Well, you know, what do I know? But for example, I can’t see the Fed cutting rates to deal with a recession until at the very least, Q3 next year. I’m prepared to buy you a pint if I’m wrong.

Ethan Wu

Q3 ’24.

Katie Martin

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

OK. Yeah, I think that’s a good deal further out than maybe the Wall Street consensus right now.

Katie Martin

It’s me and my pint versus Wall Street.

Ethan Wu

Well, yes, you’re going to have to buy all of Wall Street a pint (Katie laughs) I think if I if I remember this correctly, I believe in that over the next 12 months, the probability of recession is about 60 per cent. So maybe, you know, two in three chance of recession in the next 12 months. And Katie Martin says, no, no, it’s gonna be more like 18.

Katie Martin

And I’ll put a pint on it and everything.

Ethan Wu

And you put a pint on it.

Katie Martin

What about you? What’re you saying?

Ethan Wu

(Exhales) I think I’m very conventional on this. Though I will say, you know, I did expect initially, maybe if you asked me six months ago, I expected the fourth quarter of this year, somewhere around then would be when you’d see the recession. We’ve gotten enough strong economic data, especially on unemployment picture in the last couple of months and also other sectors like housing, which was, I think, long a really worrying soft spot in the economy where just no one was buying or selling houses at all because mortgage rates had just absolutely blown through the roof. And now that seems to be bouncing back a bit. Some people gotta move somewhere, right? So I think it’s been pushed out a bit. Maybe Q1 ’24 is my best guess . . .

Katie Martin

OK.

Ethan Wu

. . . probably toward the end of Q4 on a month-to-month basis. Who can really say?

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Katie Martin

And would you buy me a nice glass of mellow if you’re wrong?

Ethan Wu

Done.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

We’ll be back in a minute with Long/Short.

Welcome back. This is Long/Short, that part of the show where we go long in favour of something and short against something. And it can be pretty much anything. It can be a stock we like or hate, an idea we like or hate, a newspaper company we like or hate. Whatever it is we go long one thing, short one thing.

Katie Martin

A newspaper company? (Laughs) That was random.

Ethan Wu

And Katie I am long the Three Arrows Capital guys. These . . .

Katie Martin

(Laughs) You know this is pure trolling, Ethan Wu.

Ethan Wu

(Laughs) Hear me out, hear me out. All right, so for people that don’t know it, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, they ran this, people called it a crypto hedge fund, it’s not really a hedge fund. But they ran this investment office that bought a lot of crypto and took a lot of people’s money to do it. And then when crypto prices turned over and one particular nasty project blew up Three Arrows Capital failed miserably and the entire crypto market collapsed because of these two guys who were friends at Columbia.

Katie Martin

But please don’t worry about, Ethan, because they’re having a very nice time in Bali, according to the newspapers.

Ethan Wu

According to the New York Times, they are having a great time in Barcelona and Bali and I am long them because, you know, they understood the assignment, they knew what was up. They saw this inflating bubble and they cashed in. And if they’re lucky and if they’ve done their homework right, they’ll escape it with no legal punishment. I’m not long them ethically, but as far as finance goes.

Katie Martin

Homework? Ethics? OK, (Ethan laughs) you could be long of that. I also wanted to be long on something. Is that OK? I wanna be long something as well. I wanna be long US stocks. The market just keeps motoring higher. And the reason why I think it’s gonna keep on motoring higher is partly because everybody hates it. This is such a hated rally and this is just the perfect way to annoy people who work in investment for a living. I think people keep looking for that point when they’re gonna turn over, when the Big Five stocks are gonna hit a wall and it just keeps not happening. Maybe we just need to accept that this is a thing and go with it.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Ethan Wu

Yes, I am sure us having two longs in our first edition of Long/Short. But I mean, then again, we are the Unhedged podcast, so I think a double long position is appropriate.

Katie Martin

Unhedged by name, unhedged by nature, that’s . . .

Ethan Wu

That’s right.

Katie Martin

We’ve really drunk the Kool-Aid on this.

Ethan Wu

That’s right. Katie Martin, thanks so much. We will be back on Thursday with another episode of the Unhedged podcast. Catch you then. Unhedged is produced by Jake Harper and edited by Brian Erstat. Our executive producer is Jacob Goldstein with additional help from Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. And don’t forget, Unhedged is also a newsletter written by my colleague Robert Armstrong and me, which is published every weekday. Subscribe at FT.com/unhedgedoffer. Special thanks goes out to Roula Khalaf, Rob Armstrong, Peter Spiegel, Alastair Mackie, Jess Trulia and Sam Giovinco at the FT. And to Jacob Weisberg and Gretta Cohn at Pushkin. Our theme is by Stellwagen Symphonette. I’m Ethan Wu. Thanks for listening.