In our fourth summer special, we speak to the Conservative MP for Grantham and Stamford in Lincolnshire about why, as a former Remainer, he is happy to get on with Brexit, how the House of Commons will prevent a ‘no deal’ Brexit and whether the Tories are re-toxifying their image again. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar