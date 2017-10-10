Kobe Steel scandal hits Boeing, Toyota and Nissan

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Boeing, Toyota, Nissan and other big companies are scrambling to check the safety of their products after it emerged they had been supplied with falsely certified metal from Kobe Steel in a deepening scandal that has dealt a fresh blow to confidence in industrial quality controls in Japan.

More than a fifth of the value of Japan’s third biggest steelmaker was wiped off after trading resumed in the company after it admitted falsifying inspection data on an estimated 20,000 tonnes of metals shipped to about 200 customers in the year to August 2017.

The steelmaker had sold metal with strength that did not match the quality standard it had promised its clients for use in products ranging from cars to aircraft. It warned at the weekend that the problems could stretch back 10 years.

It is the latest in a string of scandals highlighting wider concerns about inspection and quality control in Japan from wobbly building pilings at the construction arm of Asahi Kasei to overstated fuel economy at Mitsubishi Motors. The Kobe Steel news came just days after Japanese carmaker Nissan was forced to recall about 1.2m vehicles that were inspected by unauthorised technicians.

Other companies affected by the Kobe Steel scandal include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, IHI, Honda, Mazda and Subaru. Kobe Steel said it had no evidence of any safety concerns as a result of the fraudulent certification.

However, Yasuji Komiyama, director of metal industries at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said the scandal was “threatening fair and proper trading” by other companies. He called on the firm to do extra safety checks, investigate the root cause of the certification failure and put forward proposals to prevent problems.

“If there were issues common with other manufacturers, we will ask [the wider manufacturing sector] to rectify the problems,” Mr Komiyama added. The Japanese government was made aware of the problem last month.

Boeing said it had been conducting comprehensive inspections and analysis of affected shipments since it was told about Kobe Steel’s data falsification.

“Nothing in our review to date leads us to conclude that this issue presents a safety concern, and we will continue to work diligently with our suppliers to complete our investigation,” it said.

Several other end users of Kobe Steel’s supplies, ranging from Toyota to JR Tokai, the rail group that operates the bullet train, said they were still investigating whether there were concerns around quality of the materials and parts.

Toyota said the affected material had been used in the hoods and rear doors of cars made in Japan.

“We recognise that this breach of compliance principles on the part of a supplier is a grave issue,” said Toyota. Nissan, Mazda and Honda confirmed they used aluminium produced by Kobe Steel and were now investigating the matter and carrying out safety checks.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which made the H-2A rocket launched on Tuesday for a satellite, said it had conducted its own inspections on the material from the steel group ahead of lift off.

Mitsubishi Heavy’s troubled Mitsubishi Regional Jet also used shipments with falsified data. The company said there was no safety issue and delivery of the regional passenger jet remained on schedule.

Shares in Kobe Steel spent most of the main session untraded due to the glut of sell orders, but eventually closed 21.9 per cent lower at ¥‎1,068. Shares in rival Japanese aluminium producers rose. Daiki Aluminium closed up 4 per cent, while Nippon Light Metal Holdings added 3.8 per cent and UACJ gained 2.9 per cent.