The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

David Crow and guests discuss how banks are preparing for Brexit, including Bank of America's costly European restructuring, Citigroup's property investment in London, as well as the bank's plans to replace some of its staff with AI and its long term commitment to China. With special guest Anne Finucane, vice chair of Bank of America.


Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast