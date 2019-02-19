Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

David Crow and guests discuss how banks are preparing for Brexit, including Bank of America's costly European restructuring, Citigroup's property investment in London, as well as the bank's plans to replace some of its staff with AI and its long term commitment to China. With special guest Anne Finucane, vice chair of Bank of America.





Contributors: David Crow, banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon